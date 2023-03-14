Ministry to conduct WHO health survey of 3,300 homes

(CNS): The Ministry of Health has announced plans to undertake the World Health Organization’s “STEPS” survey in June. The internationally comparable, standardised and integrated surveillance tool allows officials to collect, analyse and disseminate core information on noncommunicable diseases (NCD). Noting the importance of getting a true picture of NCD in the Cayman Islands, officials said that 3,300 households would be sampled, randomly selecting one person aged 18-69 from each household to participate.

The survey will incorporate households within all three Cayman Islands proportionate to each island’s population. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is providing technical assistance and guidance throughout the eight-week survey process.

“Understanding the true picture of NCDs within our islands has been a key priority of my ministry since I took up office in April 2021,” said Health Minister Sabrina Turner. “We cannot get to that place of clarity without reliable and relevant data, which is why undertaking this national survey is so important.”

STEPS is conducted in three parts. STEP 1 is made up of a questionnaire where participants report on their own health. This gathers information from participants to assess genetic factors, health behaviours and lifestyle choices such as diet, tobacco use and other risk factors for NCDs, National Epidemiologist Rachel Corbett explained. “It’s helpful to understand the prevalence of those risk factors in the population.” she said.

STEP 2 is the taking of basic measurements in the participant’s home. This will include a blood pressure reading as well as weight and height measurements. STEP 3 consists of a finger prick blood test to measure blood glucose and cholesterol levels.

“The STEPS methodology is a holistic way to gather information that will have a direct impact on how we understand the health of the nation,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent. “We cannot strengthen public health nationally without having reliable data, and the STEPS survey will help us address that gap.”

Starting next week, the team from the Ministry of Health and Wellness will be conducting an awareness and education campaign that will include more detailed information on the survey and what residents can expect when it begins. Along with appearances on local radio shows, public service announcements and a social media campaign, the team will also be announcing district meetings and virtual information sessions to answer questions from the community.

“It is important to reiterate from now that the information gathered via the STEPS survey will be collated, sorted and reported in keeping with international best practices and data protection legislation,” Turner said. “This means that data will be anonymised and no one will be able to identify anyone’s personal responses and results. I want to make this clear so that people are not dissuaded from participating due to misinformation.”

Turner added, “If we, as a people, really want to see a robust health system that adequately addresses the needs of our population, we need to take a data-driven approach to decision-making and programming, and this requires participation from our population as they are the keepers of this data.”

NCDs are diseases that are usually linked to health-related behaviours and are not spread through infection or from person to person. Cardiovascular (heart) diseases, diabetes, chronic respiratory diseases and cancer account for the majority of NCD deaths globally.