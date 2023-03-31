McLean ‘resigns’ from NRA a month after appointment

| 31/03/2023 | 8 Comments
Gilbert McLean Cayman Islands NRA
Gilbert McLean

(CNS): Officials from the National Roads Authority have confirmed that Cabinet is considering a new board chairperson as Gilbert McLean has resigned from the post a month after he was officially appointed. However, CNS understands that McLean, who heads up the UCCI board, never formally accepted the position in the first place and may never have attended any meetings.

At a time when the NRA is undertaking a huge amount of costly roadworks and is attempting to manage the increasingly chaotic congestion, the board has been without a chairperson since the end of November when Alric Lindsay stepped down.

Stanley Panton has been acting chairperson since then, which will continue until Cabinet makes a formal appointment. Dominique Williams, Decia M. Foster and Peter Campbell remain on the board as directors.

CNS was unable to reach McLean for comment, but we understand that the former health minister in McKeeva Bush’s 2001 Cabinet had declined the position, but because his appointment was officially gazetted, he had to go through the process of resigning.

Because there are no minutes publicly available for 2023, we have been unable to confirm if McLean ever attended any meetings. CNS has asked about the missing minutes, and we are awaiting a response.

