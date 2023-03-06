Man sustains head injury during fight in North Side

(CNS): A North Side man was taken to hospital on Thursday night with a head wound after another man struck him in the head with what police said was “an object” during a fight with another man at an undisclosed address. Police and emergency services were called to the scene, where the injured man was taken by ambulance for treatment. The police then located the other man said to have been involved in the fight.

The 43-year-old man from the district was arrested on suspicion of wounding and remains in custody as investigations continue.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the incident is asked to contact Bodden Town CID at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.