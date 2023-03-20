Man apologises after admitting GBH charge

Law courts sign looking out over Heroes Square

(CNS): Antonio Alejandro Stewart (22) from Bodden town apologised for his actions when he appeared in Grand Court on Friday via video link from HMP Northward and admitted causing GBH with intent during a fight that involved several other men outside a George Town bar last month. Stewart pleaded guilty to inflicting a serious head injury on another man outside the Sol a Luna bar on Sheddon Road in the early hours of 4 February.

As the court awaits the various reports ordered, a sentencing hearing was set for 28 April. Stewart applied for and was granted bail with curfew conditions, including a $2,000 surety to allow him to work in the meantime.