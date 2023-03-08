Local woman charged over rental deposit scam

| 08/03/2023
Cayman News Service
Judith Douglas

(CNS): At least five people lost cash after paying deposits to a woman to rent an apartment in George Town when she was not in a position to lease the unit to anyone. Judith Douglas (57) from Bodden Town was arrested at the weekend on suspicion of multiple counts of obtaining property by deception in relation to the rental deposit scam for a unit on Diaz Lane. Although she took downpayments from would-be tenants, they never gained access to the property and the money was not refunded.

Douglas is facing five charges and was scheduled to appear in Summary Court on Wednesday, 8 March.

Anyone who suspects they may also have fallen victim to this scam is asked to contact the RCIPS at 949-4222.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags:

Category: Crime, Police

Comments are closed.

«
»

FAKE EMAIL WARNING

There is currently at least one email circulating purporting to be from CNS. The subject line is “Temporary Flight Cancellations and Restriction”.

This email is not from CNS and we urge anyone who receives it not to click on any links.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has confirmed that the content of the spam message, “Flight Restrictions Due to Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Outbreak“, is false and there have been no cases of Ebola in the Cayman Islands.