Local woman charged over rental deposit scam

Judith Douglas

(CNS): At least five people lost cash after paying deposits to a woman to rent an apartment in George Town when she was not in a position to lease the unit to anyone. Judith Douglas (57) from Bodden Town was arrested at the weekend on suspicion of multiple counts of obtaining property by deception in relation to the rental deposit scam for a unit on Diaz Lane. Although she took downpayments from would-be tenants, they never gained access to the property and the money was not refunded.

Douglas is facing five charges and was scheduled to appear in Summary Court on Wednesday, 8 March.

Anyone who suspects they may also have fallen victim to this scam is asked to contact the RCIPS at 949-4222.