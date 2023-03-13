Local committee takes up Miss Universe franchise

Derri Lee

(CNS): The Miss Cayman Islands Universe committee has become the franchise holder for the pageant after the Ministry of Tourism pulled out of the beauty contest business last month. The committee has been organising the pageant here for more than two decades and on Saturday announced it had been granted the licence. Committee Chair Derri Lee has been appointed as the National Director by the Miss Universe Organization and a new chair is expected to be announced soon.

The pageant committee has had a tough year after it allowed this year’s winner to compete in the contest while facing criminal charges. But Tiffany LeAnn Conolly (25) from West Bay was recently dethroned after she was found guilty of those assault and other charges in relation to a violent incident in October 2021 at her former lover’s family home.

She has been replaced by Chloe Powery-Doxey, who competed at the Miss Universe contest after the reigning queen was suspended from public duties in the face of a public backlash over the situation. This embarrassment along with the changes the organisation has made to its franchise led to the government announcing it would not renew the licence and hoped the private sector would step in.

Lee said she had been spearheading the restructuring of the committee since the announcement about the franchise and some changes would be revealed shortly. The committee, she added, was paramount to building strong lasting relationships with sponsors. “We have worked hard to maintain our sponsors over the years and they understand our vision,” Lee said as she thanked the ministry for its “tremendous support over the years”.

CNS has asked the committee about the cost of the franchise but it has not responded. According to open-source information, the franchise can cost as much as $5 million or as little as $10,000 depending on the country and the circumstances of the franchise applicant.

The international pageant, once owned by former US president Donald Trump, is going through changes after it was acquired by Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, a transgender woman and Thai media tycoon, last year. She has plans to allow all women, including transgender, married, pregnant or divorced contestants to enter.

In her statement about acquiring the franchise, Lee said the committee “acknowledges that the Cayman Islands is a conservative community and we will adhere to this culture,” a clear nod to concerns about how the pageant may evolve.

Meanwhile, the committee has still not set a date to officially crown Powery-Doxey, though applications for the 2023 national pageant are expected to begin in the coming weeks.