JGHS campus opens 15 years after work started

John Grey High School campus

(CNS): The New John Gray High School (JGHS) campus officially opened on Monday, 20 March, some 15 years after construction began in 2008. The state-of-the-art school was besieged with delays triggered by disputes with both the original general contractor and sub-contractors, as well as the government’s financial problems due to the economic crash. But after numerous stops and restarts followed by a phased approach, the campus is finally finished.

Lyneth Monteith, the acting chief officer in the Ministry of Education, hosted the ceremonial opening last week. She said the new school would “undoubtedly provide students with a state-of-the-art learning environment that will inspire and challenge them to reach their full potential”.

Before the ribbon cutting to officially open the buildings, Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly implored parents to support the school and for students to take advantage of the many opportunities the school presented.

She said past and present governments had provided students with everything they need to succeed. “It’s now up to you to knock it out of the park when the next results come in so you can move from being a good school to an excellent one,” O’Connor-Connolly added.

The purpose-built facility, which was opened to students at the start of the year, is designed to ensure the efficient delivery of teaching models and create more opportunities for vocational pathways, according to officials.

It features a state-of-the-art performing arts centre and automotive shop, special labs for clothing and textiles, food and nutrition, and design and construction technology. It also aims to provide a safe, modern and comfortable learning environment for students.

The full cost of this school project is unknown. But accumulative evidence from various budget allocations suggests that when the final reckoning is made it could be more than four times the original price tag of less than $60 million.

Premier Wayne Panton called on students to take care of the new facility, given the cost. “I encourage you to care for it, be proud of it, to protect it from those within and outside who would try to tarnish its reputation. Take ownership of it because it was built with your well-being and security in mind and to help you, as your school motto says, ‘Hold fast to that which is good’,” he said.

Governor Martyn Roper, who sealed a time capsule and unveiled a plaque to mark the opening, urged students to make the best use of the school and all its new facilities. “Use the extra space and resources to explore your passions, challenge yourself academically, and engage in extracurricular activities that will help you grow as individuals,” he said.

The many dignitaries in attendance did not include Sir Alden McLaughlin, who in 2006 as education minister made the decision that government would build three new high schools. According to Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart, the Progressives team had made a commitment to attend the agriculture show in Cayman Brac and spend time over there before they learned of the official opening.

