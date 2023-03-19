HCCI names oncology unit after late founding partner

Gene Thompson

(CNS): Health City Cayman Islands has expanded its cancer patient services with a new radiation oncology centre kitted out with the latest technology, including a Siemens TruBeam Varian Lineae Accelerator, the first of its kind in this jurisdiction and one of the most advanced in the region, HCCI said in a release.

It marks the first phase of the new $100 million medical facility being built south of Camana Bay and has been named the Gene Thompson Radiotherapy Centre in homage to the late developer and entrepreneur who was instrumental in establishing the hospital, HCCI said in a release.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Health City Clinical Director Dr Binoy Chattuparambil said the new centre was “a symbol of hope”. He added, “The technology which is available means we are now able to provide effective, precise, and less invasive cancer treatments for the people of the Cayman Islands.”

The new centre will offer External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT), 3-D Conformal Radiation Therapy (3DCRT), Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT), Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT), and Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT). Special services also include Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS), Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT), and Total Body Irradiation (TBI), with Brachytherapy Services being added in the future.

Premier Wayne Panton, who was at the special opening on Thursday, said it would dramatically transform the health options for people here without the disruption, cost and inconvenience of having to travel away from home and family to get lifesaving care. He thanked the institution “for making amazing strides over the past few years in improving our access to high-quality health services, physicians and treatment facilities”.

Health Minister Sabrina Turner said the new facility was a major step towards advancing local healthcare. “One of the goals of… this current administration is to promote healthier living through access to healthcare services and wellness education. My colleagues and I all recognise that in order to achieve this goal, we must work together with private sector and NGO partners to strengthen our local healthcare system,” she said.

HCCI Chief Business Officer Shomari Scott said it was an outstanding healthcare resource for the community, not just for cancer treatment but also for specialised radiation services.

“There is no longer the need for the people of the Cayman Islands to travel overseas for advanced care and be away from family members when their love and support is most needed. This translates to more lives saved and a better quality of life for those who will benefit from these services,” he said.

Once it is finished next year, the new Camana Bay Health City will feature several medical specialities not currently available here, such as a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), an emergency pavilion and critical care unit, and a robust multispecialty programme that includes robotic surgery.