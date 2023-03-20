GT mini-mart robbed by two armed men

(CNS): UPDATED: Police have arrested one of two suspects who robbed a George Town mini-mart at gun-point, around 1am on Friday morning (17 March) after a stop and search of a car they believed was involved in the stick-up. The robbers had fled the store on Eastern Avenue, just north of Godfrey Nixon Way, with an undisclosed quantity of cash. One was carrying a handgun and according to CCTV footage posted on social media they were both wearing bright, light green construction tops, had their faces covered with masks and sunglasses and wore work gloves.

No shots were fired and the store clerk was unhurt during the ordeal as the robbers repeatedly asked where the rest of the money was as they emptied the cash register. Both men were described as having being of dark complexion and medium build. The 29-year-old man from George Town who was arrested on suspicion of robbery on Friday evening has been granted police bail pending further investigation.

The robbery was the second stick-up in George Town last week after a restaurant was robbed on Monday 13 March by a lone gun-man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.