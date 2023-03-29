EWA concerns are legitimate, says premier

Area of planned road extension

(CNS): The East-West Arterial Road extension is an emotive issue and there are legitimate concerns about the potential impact of this road on the environment and cultural heritage, Premier Wayne Panton has said. He told CNS that his goal remains to preserve the integrity of the central wetlands, but many people living in the Eastern Districts whose quality of life is impacted by the traffic congestion have legitimate reasons to want to see it completed.

The road is polarizing the community because of fears it will open the area to development that will fragment and eventually destroy this critical habitat. Panton has said that he wants to protect the area, which is the largest contiguous mangrove forest in the Caribbean, and that the wetlands cannot be valued just on their potential for development.

“Historically, leaving land in its natural state didn’t have a significant attributed economic value,” he said this week in response to CNS questions. “Today, with nature capital accounts and carbon credit markets, it is possible to attribute significant economic value, which then allows an appropriate comparison of opportunity cost. We now have a clear and better understanding of the ecological value of land in its natural vegetated state.”

Those opposing the road are objecting to the direct threat it poses to the wetlands, as more than 174 acres are expected to be lost through the construction of the six-lane highway. But the real concern for many local environmentalists is the access it will give to the dry land scattered throughout the wetland interior, especially since it is unlikely to resolve growing congestion on the roads of Grand Cayman.

Planning Minister Jay Ebanks has stated on more than one occasion that building the road to Frank Sound will not eliminate the traffic congestion, which is largely fuelled by bottlenecks and pinch-points around George Town, and the real reason for the road is to allow new development, especially of less expensive homes and subdivisions.

The premier has also admitted that given the scale of Grand Cayman’s growing traffic jams, this highway is not a panacea.

“The road itself is not going to be the full solution,” he said. “We know that what is going to happen is that traffic is going to be able to move faster from the Eastern Districts and get down closer to town, but then it will pile up in the pinch-points from the Grand Harbour area… It is not a panacea or a full solution.”

Panton said he believes the traffic problem will only be resolved through the rollout of an integrated, comprehensive, efficient public transport system.

The PACT Government nevertheless remains committed to the road project. Panton said there are many Cayman Islands residents keen to see the road completed and that “sustainability is a balance between people, planet and prosperity”. He said that could be achieved through innovative design and public participation and through the environmental impact assessment process.

However, local activists believe that once the road goes through this sensitive and critically important habitat, the fragmentation will begin and will be hard to stop. With that will come the loss of the eco-services the area provides, from creating rain to sequestering carbon.

The potential for additional development in the Central Mangrove Wetlands is supported not just by the planning minister, the tourism minister Kenneth Bryan and the former deputy premier, Chris Saunders, but also by many of the islands’ influential and wealthy developers who have not yet embraced the value of land in its natural state.

But this week, Panton reaffirmed that his goal was still to protect the integrity of the central wetlands, saying that the area is invaluable. He told CNS that all future development here should be sustainable and “without a doubt” offer a long-term benefit to the Caymanian people.

“We need to be satisfied that the social implications, the economic impacts, and the environmental effects have been taken into consideration equally,” he said, adding that it would be a mistake not to plan properly in relation to any development in this area.

“Too many of the crises we are faced with today are the result of prioritising short-term economic gain over long-term prosperity. It would be a mistake to let history repeat itself by once again choosing a piecemeal, incremental and reactionary approach to our physical development,” he warned. “New paradigms exist where the natural environment can be preserved and still provide monetary value for landowners and the country as a whole.”

Panton said Cayman could be an ideal location to develop a platform for the creation of an exchange market where carbon credits and sequestering services could be traded. “We have the largest contiguous mangrove forest in the Caribbean, and we can put a value on that other than working out what the opportunity cost is for developing or not developing,” the premier added.

Panton’s sustainability ministry and the ministry of planning are working collaboratively to determine how best to expeditiously move forward on the National Development Plan, which will be an important governance tool over the potential of future development in the wetland area.

Work on revising the existing but outdated plan has been slow, and Panton recently stated that it had been delayed again. But once complete, the revised plan will lay out how, what and where development occurs.

Panton explained to CNS that it would need to ensure an integrated approach across the many policies it will coexist with, including the Climate Change Policy, the updated National Energy Policy, the Disability Policy, the Food Security Policy, and the National Tourism Policy.

He also recently stated that the work that has been done on PlanCayman by the previous administration was not as advanced as has often been claimed. “The opposition has consistently suggested that the PlanCayman work they had done… was something that could be easily adopted… The advice I have is that this is not the case,” he said when he appeared on Radio Cayman Monday.

He explained the work done so far would not make a material difference, so what is required is to take the best of it and then take a more “planned and thoughtful approach to development” that will be sustainable. “We got here through ad hoc decisions, and we have to be deliberate now on how we move forward,” the premier said.