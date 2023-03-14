Ebanks quits OfReg council, refusing to be ‘seat warmer’

George Ebanks

(CNS): Just a few months after George Ebanks was appointed as chair of the Consumer Council, created to advise the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) and feed in consumer concerns, the local businessman has resigned, saying he refuses to be a seat warmer and describing the council as a “cheap employee” of the regulator. In a scathing resignation letter, Ebanks said the terms of reference given to the council were nothing more than a straight jacket, preventing it from taking action to change things for the better or actually hold utility providers accountable.

In an email sent to the press, with a copy of his resignation letter attached, Ebanks said he was “silly enough to accept the chairmanship”, despite knowing the weakness of the provision in the legislation (section 60 of the Utility Regulation and Competition Act), which enables the creation of the council. He said the terms of reference, composition and appointment of the council are all at OfReg’s discretion, and having seen the ToR after his appointment and the creation of the council, it was clear to him that the council was nothing more than a PR exercise to create a “side-kick”.

In his resignation letter, Ebanks pointed to a number of long-running and legitimate complaints that he said OfReg could solve but is doing nothing, while requiring people to fill in complaint forms that are never addressed. He said that the public does not have confidence in OfReg, and the council is not able to do anything proactively without first reporting to the regulator. Ebanks believes the council has been designed to make “members mere employees of OfReg” without any of the perks.

“I cannot and will not be a ‘seat warmer’, sitting around a boardroom table twiddling my thumbs and wondering what we do next to protect the consumers of these beloved Cayman Islands. I know the answer,” he said. “We must act and act boldly and it must be now.”

Ebanks said that was the message of change that he had wanted to bring to OfReg’s Consumer Council. “I was demanding effective and quick action to address our many sub-par service providers,” he said, listing the utilities regulated by OfReg, all of which are facing complaints from consumers, from costs to poor service.

While Ebanks said he was ready to take action that he, as a private citizen, would have liked to see OfReg do, he said the regulator seems “content to remain in the backwaters of time, seemingly currently unable or unwilling to act”. He added, “I am of a different opinion and in direct conflict with OfReg.”

Given that OfReg is, under the terms of reference, the council’s head office, Ebanks said that he could not conceivably remain on the council. Listing some of his concerns about where OfReg is dragging its feet, Ebanks was scathing about its failings in relation to renewable energy in particular and warned that the country would not come close to its targets.

“The Cayman Islands should be and ought to be so much further ahead with solar and renewable energy,” Ebanks said. “However, we are miles away from its stated national target of 70% Renewable Energy — we are only at 3% currently and the 70% national target… is set to be achieved in 2037.”

Having resigned, Ebanks said he was free to be a vocal advocate and would now focus on agitating and arguing for a consumer bill of rights to renewable energy. He said that OfReg was perceived by residents “as being rather useless in effectively protecting their basic rights as consumers in the Cayman Islands.”

In a formal press release responding to Ebanks’ resignation, OfReg said it was the result of irreconcilable differences between Ebanks, OfReg and other council members over the role and remit of the chair and council.

OfReg pointed the finger at other council members, claiming they had complained about Ebanks acting unilaterally in speaking on behalf of the entire council on matters they had not agreed upon. They had also accused Ebanks of having an “aggressive and demeaning tone and behaviour” both in writing and at meetings, the release said.

OfReg Interim CEO Peter Gough said Ebanks’ resignation had been accepted.

“It is disappointing to find the Chair was not aligned with the role and remit of the Council and was in conflict with other Council members to the extent that the Council could no longer function under his leadership,” Gough stated. “However, we look forward to appointing a new Chair in due course so that the Council can get back to the work of helping OfReg represent and protect the rights of consumers in the utilities sectors.”

Ebanks decision to step down and speak out about the weakness of the council and the concerns about its part in the slow pace of adoption of renewable energy coincides with a damning statement from the chair of the Cayman Renewable Energy Association, James Whittaker about his concerns over the same issue, specifically CUC’s incremental “stop-start” release of capacity, frustrating local renewable energy installers and consumers. Whittaker argued that CUC’s approach is stalling the much-needed development of a local green energy sector.