Cyclist killed in hit and run on Frank Sound Rd

Cayman Islands Hospital A&E

(CNS) UPDATED: Police have now arrested the driver of a white Chevrolet Blazer involved in the fatal collision last night on Frank Sound Road that killed a local cyclist. The 47-year-old man from North Side has been arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident and Causing Death by Careless Driving, he remains in custody as the investigations continues, police said.

The second cyclist, who was injured in the collision and taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital has now been discharged.

ORIGINAL POST: One cyclist was killed and a second was injured on Tuesday night in a hit and run on the Frank Sound Road by the junction of Botanic Road. Police said that at about 9:30pm, a Chevrolet Blazer collided with the two cyclists and then left the location. The riders were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where one of the cyclists was pronounced dead. The other is in critical condition.

On Wednesday morning, as police officers processed the scene, they urged Drivers to exercise caution.

More information is expected to be released shortly, including details of a collision between a vehicle and a fire truck that was en route to the accident in the Crewe Road area.

The cyclist, who is believed to be a local man from East End, is the third person in as many months to lose his life on the roads so far this year.