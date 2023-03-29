Cyclist killed in hit and run on Frank Sound Rd
(CNS) UPDATED: Police have now arrested the driver of a white Chevrolet Blazer involved in the fatal collision last night on Frank Sound Road that killed a local cyclist. The 47-year-old man from North Side has been arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident and Causing Death by Careless Driving, he remains in custody as the investigations continues, police said.
The second cyclist, who was injured in the collision and taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital has now been discharged.
ORIGINAL POST: One cyclist was killed and a second was injured on Tuesday night in a hit and run on the Frank Sound Road by the junction of Botanic Road. Police said that at about 9:30pm, a Chevrolet Blazer collided with the two cyclists and then left the location. The riders were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where one of the cyclists was pronounced dead. The other is in critical condition.
On Wednesday morning, as police officers processed the scene, they urged Drivers to exercise caution.
More information is expected to be released shortly, including details of a collision between a vehicle and a fire truck that was en route to the accident in the Crewe Road area.
The cyclist, who is believed to be a local man from East End, is the third person in as many months to lose his life on the roads so far this year.
Category: Local News
simple? these are borderline ridiculous.
Bring in UK traffic police. Blitz the roads for months on end. Establish a properly trained unit, with at least double the officers and resources.
Jamaican license, yeah I agree, but they’ll still drive.
Resitting a stupid test won’t improve anything.
Part of the problem is the significant increase in people riding bicycles, electric bikes, scooters, mopeds, and the like. I see far too many not obeying the road code (i.e., riding with the flow of traffic rather than against it, riding with a light in front and back at night, etc.) increasing the likelihood of an accident. These are RULES not suggestions;
“12.3 LIGHTING REQUIREMENTS
Your bicycle MUST have a white front and red rear lights that are clearly visible at night from a distance of 50 yards – r.13(6)(a) TR. In addition, it MUST be fitted with a red rear reflector and amber pedal reflectors. For added visibility at night, bicycle spoke reflectors will enhance your safety.”
https://www.dvdl.gov.ky/documents/Road-Code-2012-1-2021-02-25-02-10-56.pdf
I assume the RCIPS are currently visiting every Blazer owner Bodden Town out and checking their cars? Assuming no working CCTV in the area obviously….
Any lights on the bicycles?
Hit and run causing injury or death? Mandatory life sentence with no possibility of parole. No exceptions.
Accidents happen. That’s a known fact. However, a hit-and-run is not characteristics of a good person at all. Sooner than later, hopefully, you will be found out whoever you are. Know none of your excuses will be valid and nothing should spare you from a prison sentence.
a by-product of rcips not enforcing basic rules of the road.
free simple solutions to terrible driving standards:
1.bring in private run traffic police who are funded by fines.
cig will makes 10x times as much on fines.
police can then do real work or we can reduce their numbers.
win-win-win.
2. as per the uk, do not accept jamaican driving license
3. if you cause an accident or get charged with careless driving , you must automatically re-sit driving test
I didn’t realise that the UK does not accept Jamaican drivers’ licences. That would be a great move.
I would add that there should be a point system, so even the maintenance of your car is part of driving history. If you are able to drive then you should be able to have your car in good running order. The amount of cars that I see with either one or both brake lights out is astounding.
Far too many of these incidents, likely due to the large number of banned drivers on the road. These ignorant people need 20 or 30 year jail sentences,the only way to keep them off the road.
Condolences to the family. This is why I will not let me children ride their bikes outside of our neighbourhood.
Nothing screams compassion and responsibility like a hit and run.
Come on people. We live on an island. Respect yourselves and one another.
Sheesh.
Motorists must provide a minimum buffer distance of 3 feet to any cyclist sharing the roadway. It doesn’t matter who has their lights on, direction of travel, or transport philosophy. Put the phones down and pay attention when piloting a moving lethal steel-caged weapon. The NRA Board for their part need to be pressed to answer why they haven’t delivered the bike lanes required in every road plan since 2015. Fire the NRA Board members that are not delivering on published and budgeted commitments – and we don’t mind if that means a whole new Board.
Fire the NRA decision makers or lack of decision. They need to be held accountable .
Two things here. I obviously don’t know the circumstances here, but the sheer number of cyclists we have here who cycle with no lights is ridiculous. They usually have dark clothes on too. For the sake of a $10 LED, get some lights. It isn’t a magic bullet, but it’ll make them a lot safer from the cell phone drivers, the ones with poor eyesight, and the generally incompetent ones.
Next point. Having driven vehicles with blue lights here (emergency ones, not clown cars like Honda Accords with rainbow lighting), I can honestly say the awareness and responses from road users goes from panic, to unawareness, to flat out stupidity.
Make it three points actually. If you hit and run, you should get the heaviest possible sentence.
Once again we have a fatal hit and run involving a cyclist.This is disgusting and unforgiveable for the driver to leave his victim dying in the road. Is there a connection with the large numbers of banned drivers ignoring the law and continuing to drive as they get away with it in the absence of any random checks?.