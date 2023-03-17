COVID still claiming local lives 3 years after lockdown

(CNS): There were three COVID-related deaths last month among hospital patients, all of whom had underlying comorbidities. Three years after the government locked down the country and closed the borders, 17 people who were admitted to hospital last month, including those admitted for unrelated reasons, were positive for the virus, officials said in the latest edition of the monthly Public Health Spotlight.

Genomic sequencing data shows that almost all of the 217 SARS-CoV-2 samples sequenced from mid-December to mid-January were positive for the Omicron variant. Almost half of the cases (47%) were BA.5 subtypes and 41% were BA.2, but another 10% couldn’t be classified. Among the BA.2 sub-groups, the newly detected XBB.1.5 has quickly become the dominant version of the virus.

“This aligns to international reporting and analysis in the variant technical briefing from the UK Health Security Agency, stating XBB.1.5 to have the most competitive growth rate, alongside XBB.1.9.1, which has not yet been identified in the Cayman Islands,” officials said.

Test samples have dropped significantly as PCR testing is no longer a public health requirement, so the only indication of the continued circulation of the virus remains the number of people admitted to the hospital, which has remained at a similar level for several months.

The fall in COVID-19 PCR tests being processed means that Public Health will only be reporting SARS-CoV-2 genomic sequencing data on a quarterly basis, further reducing the public’s knowledge about the extent of the virus, which is still circulating widely in the community.

Public Health also said that during this winter season, both influenza A and B have been circulating in Cayman, and since the New Year, an increasing proportion of influenza B has been reported. Results from 35 Influenza A samples identified from late November 2022 to early January 2023 found that H3N2 made up 80% (28/35) and H1N1 accounted for the rest.

Because the number of samples identified was small and taken from a particular sub-group of the population, namely those attending hospital, these proportions do not reflect the prevalence of these strains in the whole population.

Officials also noted that the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has reported an increase in the number of chikungunya cases and deaths in the region compared to previous years. But no cases of that virus have been reported in the Cayman Islands since 2019.