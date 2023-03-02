Court paves the way for costs claim in Doctors Express case

Doctors Express

(CNS): Doctors Express is on its way to a significant costs claim as the court has recently ruled that the government’s defence of the clinic’s legal challenge to an unlawful raid of their premises in 2019 was so “hopeless” they should have conceded the case. Justice Robin McMillan said that during the proceedings, instead of addressing the many problems with it, “errors were heaped upon errors”. He has ordered customs, the police and the former chief medical officer to pay indemnity costs for the judicial review of the illegal raid.

In 2021, the clinic successfully challenged the cease and desist notice and the search warrant that had led to the raid and labelled the staff of the medical clinic as drug dealers. But the success came only after what the judge said was a “highly improper” and “drawn out… ever-evolving defence” by Nigel Gayle, the lawyer from the Attorney General’s Chambers who had represented the police commissioner, the customs director, the chief medical officer and the justice of the peace who had signed the unlawful warrant.

The court had given Gayle numerous opportunities to stop the case in the face of numerous points raised by the judge that he could not answer. But despite the warnings, the lawyer had pressed on. In this latest ruling, while Justice McMillan criticised the conduct of the lawyer, which he said fell below the standard to be expected, he also recognised that Gayle had been tasked with defending a desperate case.

“[C]ounsel had conduct of a defence which had no prospects of success and which could aptly be described as desperate,” the judge wrote in his ruling. “His task was one that in reality was impossible to discharge.”

As he ruled that the respondents should pay all the costs, the judge said, “If parties pursue a manifestly hopeless and improper case, the consequences directly lie with them.”

Given that each person liable for the cost is a current or former government employee, except for the JP, ultimately it is the public purse that will foot the bill. And while this particular aspect of the case focuses on the legal and associated costs that Doctors Express incurred as a result of the legal fight, the clinic is also still planning to pursue damages, since the entire episode negatively impacted the medical centre and clients who were denied the medicines they needed.

The ruling is the second this month in relation to this ongoing case. Doctors Express also secured leave for another judicial review, this time to challenge the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for its failure to bring any charges against John Lee, the CMO at the time, customs officer Holly Schneider or anyone else for perjury, attempting to pervert the course of justice and misfeasance in public office in light of the original ruling in this case that revealed an improper motive behind the raid.