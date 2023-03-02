Court paves the way for costs claim in Doctors Express case
(CNS): Doctors Express is on its way to a significant costs claim as the court has recently ruled that the government’s defence of the clinic’s legal challenge to an unlawful raid of their premises in 2019 was so “hopeless” they should have conceded the case. Justice Robin McMillan said that during the proceedings, instead of addressing the many problems with it, “errors were heaped upon errors”. He has ordered customs, the police and the former chief medical officer to pay indemnity costs for the judicial review of the illegal raid.
In 2021, the clinic successfully challenged the cease and desist notice and the search warrant that had led to the raid and labelled the staff of the medical clinic as drug dealers. But the success came only after what the judge said was a “highly improper” and “drawn out… ever-evolving defence” by Nigel Gayle, the lawyer from the Attorney General’s Chambers who had represented the police commissioner, the customs director, the chief medical officer and the justice of the peace who had signed the unlawful warrant.
The court had given Gayle numerous opportunities to stop the case in the face of numerous points raised by the judge that he could not answer. But despite the warnings, the lawyer had pressed on. In this latest ruling, while Justice McMillan criticised the conduct of the lawyer, which he said fell below the standard to be expected, he also recognised that Gayle had been tasked with defending a desperate case.
“[C]ounsel had conduct of a defence which had no prospects of success and which could aptly be described as desperate,” the judge wrote in his ruling. “His task was one that in reality was impossible to discharge.”
As he ruled that the respondents should pay all the costs, the judge said, “If parties pursue a manifestly hopeless and improper case, the consequences directly lie with them.”
Given that each person liable for the cost is a current or former government employee, except for the JP, ultimately it is the public purse that will foot the bill. And while this particular aspect of the case focuses on the legal and associated costs that Doctors Express incurred as a result of the legal fight, the clinic is also still planning to pursue damages, since the entire episode negatively impacted the medical centre and clients who were denied the medicines they needed.
The ruling is the second this month in relation to this ongoing case. Doctors Express also secured leave for another judicial review, this time to challenge the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for its failure to bring any charges against John Lee, the CMO at the time, customs officer Holly Schneider or anyone else for perjury, attempting to pervert the course of justice and misfeasance in public office in light of the original ruling in this case that revealed an improper motive behind the raid.
See the full 24 February ruling cause G169/2019 on the Judicial Administration website here.
world class!…time for more awards franzie!…..zzzzzzzzz
There needs to be a commission of inquiry into governmental wrongdoing.
Government needs to admit failures, offer apologies and pay compensation to wronged parties.
Why do we let the AG’s Chambers fight loosing cases?
Wouldn’t the money, time and effort be better off fighting the stuff that merits a fight?
Will this same MO continue to waste funds from the public purse?
Wait until one of these government lawyers has enough of this and becomes a whistleblower and offers up a bunch of smoking guns instead of going down with the ship.
The walls are closing in on illegal government actions.
sad thing is…as usual…the general public will end of paying for the incompetence of cig and the civil service
Yep. There’s a strong argument here for personal costs orders if you ask me – why does the tax payer pay for such reckless disregard verging on conspiracy? I am guessing we get the foot the whopping damages order that will inevy follow as well. And there will be no criminal prosecutions, no one will ever be held to account for any of it – the CMO will no doubt get to keep his OBE and Mr Gayle get promoted for nbeinv a loyal foot soldier.
time for class action lawsuit against the incompetence of the civil service and cig.
Anyone seen Gov Ropers very special friend Doc Lee? Anyone? Anyone?
sure….
He left the island (resigned) and was replaced last year!
Doc Lee saw the writing on the wall and high tailed it out of here.
He was here at the end of January.
He is here and travel back and forth was on a flight with him just 3 weeks back headed to miami. And he is also still doing work in the islands consulting to some CIG departments be nice to get a FOI on what he is exactly doing for them. This i know as he mentioned it to person that i was teavling with did not say dept just that he still doing consulting for the gov. Nice to have friends in the high places.
Justice Robin McMillan is a good man and a great judge. Wish there were more like him. People want justice.
What was the AG thinking letting this guy defend a case that was manifestly hopeless? Rules for me, but not for thee.
You would think our government would have tried to settle this with the two aggrieved parties in this situation. However many in our civil service have two very strong in grain terrible attributes couple with their strong belief that Corruption is a strategic tool in their arsenal of strategies to be used when all else fails. The only difference between them and the Mafia is their arrogance and self righteous belief that what they are doing to protect themselves is somehow their right and is done in the best interest of Cayman.
Like i said…we have very high judicial system here…if not the best judiciary in the world! I have full confidence in our judiciary….and judges….and rule of law….those that think and bring utter foolishnes before the courts should be held accountable too! i wonder if they gonna bring an independent judge to hear concerning the new ruling by justice richards? also, if doctor’s express will bring civil action for damages…future loss of a …..a lot more to come….
Unfortunately Doctors Express is not the only victim of this terrible situation. CBC and government needs explain what happen to seized goods which end up in the hands of businesses controlled employees and government officials this situation needs a proper investigation and not by corrupt officials here or brought in by government itself to protect and clear them of wrong doing.
If that happened, people need to go to jail.
Sadly this CIG overreach goes everyday and it is only those with means that have the ability to push back and in most cases win.
That sounds about right. Big mighty government picks on various vulnerable groups of people.
Dart and Schilling should fund victims of government action.
I bet they would have have more support of the electorate, if they did that.
Then they would have more leverage to get more of want they want because they would have the support of the Caymanian people.
Support of the people is far more advantageous than the support of some MLAs or Ministers. The electorate votes in the MLAs.
This is what the CI Government, which is represented by the Attorney General’s Chambers, do far too often.
It is funded by the CI Government, therefore, there is no consideration of right or wrong or whether justice is being served.
Can’t Government’s lawyers figure out when it’s time to admit they made a mistake and be mature about it?
Kenny Rogers was right—“You got to know when to hold’em, know when to fold’em, know when to walk away, know when to run”.
We teach kids accountability and right from wrong. Why doesn’t government do the same?
Anyone in the PACT who is listening, please do something about this litigation machine that is wasting government funds. This can’t be what you signed up for. Remember what the PACT acronym stands for, please.