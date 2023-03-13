Couple argue for exception in gun possession case

Law courts sign looking out over Heroes Square

(CNS): A local woman and her Jamaican boyfriend have argued that neither of them should be given the statutory mandatory minimum ten-year sentence for a loaded unlicensed gun found in their home. Sharis Alexandra Ford (28) and Kevan Maxhoward Smith (29) were arrested and charged following a police search triggered by a complaint that Smith had threatened another man. While they were both convicted over the gun, Smith was found not guilty of making threats.

The pistol was found in an oven draw in the couple’s apartment. Just a trace of DNA evidence linked the gun to Ford but a jury found both her and Smith guilty of the illegal possession of the weapon.

When they appeared in court Friday for a sentencing hearing, Ford’s defence attorney, Crister Brady, argued that she should not serve the mandatory minimum of ten years given what he said were exceptional circumstances.

He said the court could consider a time well short of the ten years because there were no witnesses placing her in possession of the gun and because she was charged as a co-defendant due to her relationship with Smith. Brady also asked the court to consider the social inquiry report about her personal circumstances, which he also argued were exceptional for the purposes of the law.

Smith’s attorney, Jonathon Hughes, also said the court should consider the exceptional circumstances of his client’s situation. He argued that this case was nothing more than a “momentary possession” and should lead to a much lower sentence, based on previous cases where judges handed down just 18-month terms where people had only fleeting contact with an illegal gun.

Neither defendants gave evidence during the trial but they had given prepared statements to the police. Smith claimed he had been attacked by three men and was in fear for his life. Ford said she knew nothing at all about the gun and that it was not there the last time she used the oven.

The court heard that Smith is responsible for four children, has no previous convictions and was a hardworking man of good character with his own construction business before he was arrested.

Justice Frank Williams said he will deliver his sentencing decision on 25 April.