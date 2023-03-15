CORE rates for solar are fair to all, says CUC
(CNS): Grand Cayman’s power provider has said it will not increase the rates it currently pays for solar energy generated by customers in its CORE programme. Responding to a statement by the Cayman Renewable Energy Association, CUC said it is not against rooftop consumer solar but it “does not support paying inflated prices for energy” from those rooftop producers and passing the costs onto its wider customers.
It argued that the present CORE rate of 15 cents per kWh for 5-10 kWh systems and 17.5 cents per kWh for 5 kWh and under provides a reasonable return.
In its statement, CREA said that CUC was creating the demand for CORE by controlling the access to the CORE capacity with limited, sporadic releases and then claiming that demand justified paying consumers lower rates than the true value of their solar energy.
But CUC claims it would “always make the case for solar rates that are beneficial to all parties: the installers, the purchaser of a rooftop solar system, electricity bill payers, and the general public”.
Responding to some of the points raised by CREA, CUC said that it was not the company’s intention to “participate in a public war of words” with the association but they wanted to “set the record straight where there has been a misrepresentation of the intentions and actions of” CUC.
The power company contends that the size of the rooftop solar market is constrained by grid stability and cost parameters and that OfReg has not challenged CUC’s approach.
“As the owner and operator of the grid under Licence, CUC has an obligation to ensure safe, reliable and affordable energy for all consumers. The company also argues that the estimated cost of electricity from a utility scale solar plant is in the 10 to 11 cents range per kWh, which is why it continues to advocate for more utility-scale renewable energy on the grid as it will bring positive benefits if planned and implemented properly.
“CUC is therefore keen to participate in the utility scale competitive bid process to be conducted by OfReg and hope that it will soon be released,” the release stated. CUC said it is a supporter and facilitator of renewable energy on the grid and is not a competitor to CREA or the solar installation businesses in the association.
According to CREA, CUC knows its current rates are not commensurate with the value consumers should be getting for their solar because the Value of Solar study, commissioned by OfReg and recently completed, quantifies what is and is not a subsidy.
“Predictably, CUC does not support the rate findings of this independent study, which is yet to be released to the public,” CREA said. “If CUC truly has the country’s best interest at heart over a desire to further their interests, they should explore every option to encourage competitive private sector-led installation and financing of renewable energy systems on residential and commercial properties.”
That includes supporting attractive rates of purchase to encourage solar installations in line with this study and the introduction of off-peak energy charges, CREA stated. It also called on CUC to remove the barriers to full capacity of consumer solar PV and other renewables.
CNS has contacted OfReg to request a copy of the completed Value of Solar study and we are awaiting a response.
See CUC’s statement below:
Category: Business, Energy, Science & Nature, utilities
Did CUC just made a statement saying it provides “AFFORDABLE” energy to its consumers? Surely ironic how the company doesnt want to pay “inflatable” rates.
The rate is fair to all, says the monopolist sitting on his mountain of profit.
Unfortunately with Offreg being the most useless institution Government has created (pretty sure so they can divert attention from themselfs) CUC and other entities that offreg is supposed to look into for the betterment of everyone in cayman ,have no need to do so this and previous Governments elected officials are to afraid to crooked etc to protect their shares and financial gain In order to create any valuable change for the average Caymanian consumer …..PACT just as much to blame as PPM .
Liars crooks and thief’s in power……
CUC is using MY LAND free of charge to have it’s light pole stationed to provide electricity to other customers.
I asked them to remove the pole when they were upgrading the area, which was ignored, even though there was a public access road to those customers for them to meet the request.
As a result, other service providers (Logic, Degicel) use the poles position on my property to provide paid services to other customers.
I pay for CUC service. How are they allowed to use my land free to provide power to other customers. This pole does not supply my property with power and is located 10 ft behind my fence.
OfReg do your JOB!
Get yourself a big bad dog.
What does it cost CUC to produce one KwH via the diesel generators?
Check your latest bill. It should be something less than what you are being charged for one Kwh.
The fact that we are arguing about the rates means the real people have already lost. How about I put solar panels on my house to power my own house and CUC doesn’t cut me off the grid. When I need energy over what I can produce I will buy from the grid. But CUC will not allow themselves to be a supplemental power supply. This is the only way Cayman is going to meet any kind of renewables targets but no one will talk this game because it’s too drastic and not enough profit motive. Get real folks!
Couple of important points for context on this issue.
* CUC and some within OfReg argue that the financial payback on your systems here in Cayman should be 13 years and more. The average payback on solar system in North America is 7.2 years. CUC and OfReg thus believe that Caymans consumers should be compensated at half the rate of those in the United States. Would you buy solar if you “only got your money back” (haven’t yet made a profit) in 13 years? Of course most people would not but CUC and OFReg say yes this is reasonable.
* The rates they pay and the returns they say are reasonable for Cayman’s consumers also do not factor in the costs of financing, over 90% of locals need financing to afford renewable energy systems. So paying you a 15c rate to make a 7-8% return only to lose most of that to financing costs puts the consumer at very little return at all. CUC by contrast makes their net returns AFTER all their financing costs. So they’re selling the idea that the average Cayman consumer deserves a rate of return that is even less than their own rate of return for a giant monopoly utility with guaranteed returns and an exclusive non compete contract.
* The rates CUC and OFReg propose you get paid for the solar you produce do not account for the ‘value’ your solar provides (A green Industry — Jobs, Economic Growth, Using existing rooftops instead of cutting down raw land for solar farms less than needed, etc. etc.) that is what the Value of Solar study quantified and what CUC and someone within OfReg are fighting against.
* Note also that the due to the current economic climate solar costs today are on par with the costs back in 2017 (See NREL 2022 report), when the rates were double what they are today and CUC and OfReg were promoting that as a fair rate with a fair return for consumers.
* The rates CUC and OfReg said are appropriate and fair for years now coincided with the falling costs of solar over time and providing a reasonable return all in an effort to attain renewables without subsidies. CREA agreed/agrees with that strategy but that strategy has no fundamentally changed. Those fair rates as described by CUC and OfReg as late as 2020 were 28c KWh and 24c KWh (26c kWh average) just 2.5 years ago. In 2020 they suddenly decided it was appropriate to diverge from a decade of decision making and now cut your solar rates at almost have the value overnight.
* The other unspoken reality is that rooftop solar can be done at less than the cost of diesel (currently around 20c Kwh) and CUC and OfReg have for years resisted programs and changes that would add greater scale to rooftop solar to do exactly that. So the very entities complaining about costs are the ones ensuring the economies of scale can’t bring down those costs.
* The responsibility to upgrade the grid and thus carry out timely capacity planning falls on OfReg and CUC and they have failed to do so for many years in a way that lets consumers continue to adopt solar energy but they then use their own failure to do so as an excuse as to what you (cayman consumers) simply can’t have more of it. The context being Cayman sits at 3% renewable energy penetration where other countries/islands are 5-10X that already using all the same technologies available to us. So understand that the ‘grid stability’ issue while a valid issue for high penetrations of renewables is a result of their planning and deployment not of any limitation of the grid or technology available.
The bottom line is we have paid lots of tax payer money to get experts to carry out a study that the utility and some within the regulator do not want to accept because it does against their strategy of paying consumers the lowest rate they feel they can squeeze out of you instead of what your solar is worth EVEN IF that value is less than the cost of dirty diesel fuel and has no subsidies to consumers at all. The fact that stopping the proliferation of rooftop solar means avoiding lots of stronger solar companies in the market who will compete with CUC for the provision of solar, large and small, going forward is certainly a big bonus to the utility.
If CUC thinks paying more than 17 cents a kilowatt hour is paying an inflated price for energy, how do they think I feel when I get their bill each month! Or put it another way, why doesn’t CUC just charge us 17 cents if they think that’s a fair price?
You know we pay that 17¢, right? And if it were more, that we would pay the difference. You might be happy to pay more but I’m not.
CUC are saying they are paying an inflated price at 15-17c kwh for solar but are happy to sell us electricity that costs 37c kwh, 24c kwh of which is the diesel cost to produce it. Last time I checked 17c is less than 24c.
So CREA wants higher rates for rooftop solar….. and CUC wants solar at lower rates. Seems like that’s what it all boils down to. No wonder CREA is upset. But who has to pay these rates?
CUC only care about profits or they would be using solar to power our grid on the 90% of days the sun is shining.
Why is everyone hatting on CUC, by far the best Power company in the Caribbean.
Nicely said by a shareholder.
Agreed, just let them take care of it and everything will work out great!
Thanks, CEO or shareholder who makes profits off of a dying industry that could possibly take humanity with it.
we all have the choice to live in darkness and heat
Q. Who are we all paying to be in charge of grid stability while scaling up energy transition to meet agreed sustainability targets?
A. CUC. That’s who. Nobody else.
“Fair to all, says CUC”, as if they are the government, and/or a party where they’re commercial profit interests to gouge consumers and inhibit adoption can be justified by their dividend targets. This statement is confirmation that the greater public interest is secondary, and the relationship with monopolist utility is broken. Enabled by a regime all over the map.
They are the government so just shut up cry baby!
Who else should it be fair to?
A monopolist telling consumers it’s pricing is fair is an unqualified statement.