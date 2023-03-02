Cop still on the job despite animal cruelty charges

RCIPS dog Baron

(CNS): PC Timothy Alexandre Munroe remains on active duty within the uniform services of the RCIPS, a police spokesperson has confirmed. Responding to CNS inquiries, the police did not say why Munroe has not been suspended even though he is currently facing criminal charges.

Munroe appeared in court Tuesday and denied the allegations in relation to the death of a police service dog in his care and is now expected to stand trial later this year.

The relatively new recruit, who graduated last year from basic training top of the class, has pleaded not guilty to one count of animal cruelty in relation to the death of K9 Baron, who died in the kennels at the George Town Police Station last year.

Although it is common practice for civil servants charged with a crime to be suspended from duty on full pay until the case against them is closed, this is not the first time that the RCIPS has allowed a charged individual to remain on the job.