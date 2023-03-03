Consultation begins on Sexual Harassment Bill

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has unveiled the Sexual Harassment Bill, 2023, more than fifteen years after local activists began the campaign for such legislation and government formed a task force to examine the issue. The draft law has been published as a white paper and is open for public consultation until 15 April. This will allow time for people to weigh in on how this offence, which can be difficult to bring to charges, can be dealt with in the workplace, school, public institutions and associations across society at large.

Premier Wayne Panton presented the bill at a private lunch function held by the Business and Professional Women’s Club, one of the organisations that has been involved in the very long road to getting the much-needed legislation.

Just last month, police received three reports from different women alleging they had been harassed by a man kerb-crawling and asking for sexual favours in exchange for cash. Even though the man drove off when the women refused and no one was physically hurt, it remains a frightening experience for the victims and a difficult offence for police to properly prosecute under the current laws.

Panton, who also has responsibility for gender affairs, said the government had worked through several versions of a Sexual Harassment Bill, which is designed to prevent, deter and hold individuals accountable for sexual harassment offences.

“This bill seeks to provide individuals with protection from sexual harassment and sets out requirements and duties for employers, institutions and associations,” he said. “I recognise that the scale and scope of this legislation warrants an extensive period of public consultation to allow sufficient time for people to familiarise themselves with the proposed bill and provide feedback,” Panton stated in a press release. “The government seeks the public’s input on how to adopt a robust framework and operationalise it in a way that reflects fair and balanced governance.”

The public consultation process seeks to ensure a high level of awareness and understanding of the rationale and aim of the legislation amongst the general public and the relevant entities. The Gender Affairs Unit, which comes under the Cabinet Office, will coordinate the stakeholder engagement and the feedback processes through methods such as face-to-face meetings and presentations. Feedback will be used to improve and clarify concepts, procedures or provisions of the bill.

Existing legislation does not cover the full scope of issues that fall under sexual harassment or stalking, and officials said it would help fill a gap towards a global and local societal movement. When it becomes law it will help victims and ensure perpetrators are held accountable. The aim is to help prevent instances of sexual harassment in a number of settings, as well as to introduce a process to make a sexual harassment complaint, as well as to to provide legal remedies and relief in such cases.

Members of the public can submit their comments for consideration before 15 April 2023 via email to genderequality@gov.ky (with the subject heading: Sexual Harassment Bill Public Consultation 2023) or by completing the Survey on the Public Consultation Hub. At the end of the consultation period, feedback will be collated, analysed and incorporated into the draft bill for consideration by Cabinet and Gazettal at a later date.