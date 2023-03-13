Consultants wanted to drive Car Free Week campaign

Public buses at George Town depot

(CNS) Government is in the process of finding more private sector consultants to promote its proposed Car Free Week planned for some time this spring. The tender from the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency is inviting bids from event planners or marketing companies for a month-long multimedia campaign to launch on 21 April ahead of the seven-day period, likely in late May, when the public will be asked to get around without using their cars.

The successful consultants will also develop, implement and manage the week-long schedule of activities for Car Free Week as well as the marketing campaign ahead of the week promoting alternative transport options such as riding bikes and scooters or using a special free park and ride service from all the districts and a free George Town shuttle.

The consultants are asked to liaise with the National Roads Authority and police to set up safe riding paths for cyclists, among a number of other ideas to get people out of their cars for a whole week. they will also be expected to promote a “car-free pledge from individuals, schools and businesses” according to the documents on the procurement site, and provide an education campaign on the existing public transport service.

The bid process closes next Monday and a winner will be selected by the end of the month. The tender process comes against the backdrop of continued traffic trauma for drivers commuting from the Eastern Districts but also when local bus drivers refused to stick to what they say are poorly planned routes and as they seek a hike in fairs due to the increase in fuel prices, which has so far been refused.