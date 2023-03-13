Consultants wanted to drive Car Free Week campaign
(CNS) Government is in the process of finding more private sector consultants to promote its proposed Car Free Week planned for some time this spring. The tender from the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency is inviting bids from event planners or marketing companies for a month-long multimedia campaign to launch on 21 April ahead of the seven-day period, likely in late May, when the public will be asked to get around without using their cars.
The successful consultants will also develop, implement and manage the week-long schedule of activities for Car Free Week as well as the marketing campaign ahead of the week promoting alternative transport options such as riding bikes and scooters or using a special free park and ride service from all the districts and a free George Town shuttle.
The consultants are asked to liaise with the National Roads Authority and police to set up safe riding paths for cyclists, among a number of other ideas to get people out of their cars for a whole week. they will also be expected to promote a “car-free pledge from individuals, schools and businesses” according to the documents on the procurement site, and provide an education campaign on the existing public transport service.
The bid process closes next Monday and a winner will be selected by the end of the month. The tender process comes against the backdrop of continued traffic trauma for drivers commuting from the Eastern Districts but also when local bus drivers refused to stick to what they say are poorly planned routes and as they seek a hike in fairs due to the increase in fuel prices, which has so far been refused.
Category: Local News, Travel
Hire a professional urban city planner. The NRA continues to fail to deliver the promised bike lane infrastructure published in their own 2015 Plan. Cyclists continue to die needlessly because there still aren’t safe corridors to ride to connect residents to where they work, shop and live. It would cost less than $10,000 per mile to professionally hardscape and high-vis paint genuine bicycle infrastructure once and for all. $75,000 for both sides of West Bay Road Hotel Tourism Zone connecting shadows in George Town. It could even create a couple very useful full-time jobs. There’s just no remaining excuse not deliver what we already paid for. Not when our residents are dying.
Should be a link to remind everyone that a cyclist was struck and killed by a hit and run drunk driver on WBR last week. That should help with the promotion.
Here’s a thought for you Premier Panton. How about a plan to get us off diesel generated electricity. Oh sorry bit too complicated for you. All you do is virtue signal with no substance.
i rode a scooter only on sundays…a drunk i assume pulled out in front of me by the fish shack…lets just say it didnt go well…i wounded up in emnergency room…the black ranger never stopped! i take my personal vehicle thank you! plus the e-bike killed last week…left on roadside like a dog…..
Wayne should quit. Like right now.
Consultants? To ask people not to drive for a week? Really? Sure, I’ll consult. What does it pay? Ready? here goes: This well-intentioned request will be a dismal failure until such time as there is a genuinely viable substitute for driving to work.
Do they think we WANT to ferment in traffic twice a day? That we can merely CHOOSE to not drive? Will our MPs and their retinue also ride bikes and scooters everywhere for a week? Maybe once for a photo op, however I doubt much more than that.
“Bid process” 🙁 give me a break. Waste of money. MY money. YOUR money. I would rather CIG spend the money on projects which actually benefit the people and their problems.
There is your answer. No charge.
Would love to see the Premier, the Deputy Premier, the Attorney General and Jon Jon Seymour coming through on scooters.
Hahahahahahahahahahaha…….oh boy! No car week? Hahahhahahabahahahahahahahahaha