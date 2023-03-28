CIG should make terms of dump deal public

Smiley Whiley Take Your Timey writes: When this bid call was put out by CIG IN 2017, the final bids were down to Decco-Dart (a newbie to waste management) and a French-led consortium of several experienced international waste management and waste-to-energy operators. In the final analysis and in a process not open to public scrutiny, Decco-Dart was declared the preferred bidder with the French consortium CNIM/Wheelabrator as the second preferred bidder, to be re-engaged in negotiations in the event that an agreement with preferred bidder Dart could not be reached.

It is still not clear on what terms of offer Dart was declared the preferred bidder, but one would have thought that a deal should have been struck by now, nearly six years after ‘winning’ the bid. The failure to get the deal done may be as a result of shifting expectations on the part of CIG but it also could be that unrealistic, even fantastic, deliverables were held out to CIG that got walked back under closer scrutiny. We shall never know.

What would have happened if the presence of CNIM/Wheelabrator as the second bidder waiting in the wings was allowed to loom over the negotiations as intended by the bid terms? There is an even chance that CNIM would have got the job done by now at a price retrospectively more acceptable to the residents of the Cayman Islands.

The terms of both bids should be disclosed in the interests of transparency. The inability of CIG and Dart to finalise this deal now makes such disclosure imperative. We need to see what we could have achieved by now had the CNIM/Wheelabrator offer been accepted.

This comment was posted in response to Saunders urges release of audit on $2B ReGen deal