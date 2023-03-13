Chief officers failing on transparency, says OAG

(CNS): Civil service bosses are not living up to the current administration’s commitment to transparency and many government departments are failing to make annual reports available to the public. In a recent review, which looks back on its own recommendations and those of the Public Accounts Committee, the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) found that, as of last month, less than half of the annual reports for 2020 had been published and just seven entities have made reports for 2021 available to the people.

In her latest report, Improving Financial Accountability and Transparency, Sue Winspear repeated her call for public authorities to make these important reports public. Currently, only 15 of the 33 annual reports that have been completed for 2020 have been published and only seven of the 25 finished reports for 2021 are accessible.

“We note that entities are not always publishing these on their websites, which continues to reduce transparency,” Winspear said.

While the civil service management has agreed with the recommendation that annual reports should be published and placed on government websites as soon as they are tabled in parliament, Winspear said only limited progress is being made.

In its formal response to the OAG review, the administrative arm of the finance ministry said it had reminded all chief officers of their responsibility under the law to table the annual reports under their responsibility in a timely manner and to publish the annual reports on their websites. The most recent reminder before the release of this audit report was issued in January, the ministry said.

“The ministry intends to send reminders through 2023, especially prior to upcoming meetings of parliament,” officials stated.

However, even that ministry has not posted any of its annual reports on its website since 2019, even though this is one of the few places where the public would be able to look at the money the government brings in from duties. Similarly, the education ministry, one of the biggest spending government entities, has also failed to post any of its reports since 2019.

Winspear said that the failure to proactively disclose information as required by its own policies or to make annual reports publicly available on websites after they have been tabled in the parliament is not just failing to meet the government’s commitment to transparency but falls foul of the law.

Given the lack of meetings, she has also urged parliament to update Standing Orders to allow reports to be tabled even when MPs are not meeting. But it is not clear if that particular recommendation has been accepted.

“I continue to be concerned that the lack of regular meetings of the parliament contributes to the late tabling of annual reports, financial statements and government minutes, which hampers the accountability process,” she said in the report.

During the last meeting, several annual reports were tabled in the parliament but very few of them are publicly available. Currently, the parliament’s website is inaccessible.