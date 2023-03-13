Chief officers failing on transparency, says OAG
(CNS): Civil service bosses are not living up to the current administration’s commitment to transparency and many government departments are failing to make annual reports available to the public. In a recent review, which looks back on its own recommendations and those of the Public Accounts Committee, the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) found that, as of last month, less than half of the annual reports for 2020 had been published and just seven entities have made reports for 2021 available to the people.
In her latest report, Improving Financial Accountability and Transparency, Sue Winspear repeated her call for public authorities to make these important reports public. Currently, only 15 of the 33 annual reports that have been completed for 2020 have been published and only seven of the 25 finished reports for 2021 are accessible.
“We note that entities are not always publishing these on their websites, which continues to reduce transparency,” Winspear said.
While the civil service management has agreed with the recommendation that annual reports should be published and placed on government websites as soon as they are tabled in parliament, Winspear said only limited progress is being made.
In its formal response to the OAG review, the administrative arm of the finance ministry said it had reminded all chief officers of their responsibility under the law to table the annual reports under their responsibility in a timely manner and to publish the annual reports on their websites. The most recent reminder before the release of this audit report was issued in January, the ministry said.
“The ministry intends to send reminders through 2023, especially prior to upcoming meetings of parliament,” officials stated.
However, even that ministry has not posted any of its annual reports on its website since 2019, even though this is one of the few places where the public would be able to look at the money the government brings in from duties. Similarly, the education ministry, one of the biggest spending government entities, has also failed to post any of its reports since 2019.
Winspear said that the failure to proactively disclose information as required by its own policies or to make annual reports publicly available on websites after they have been tabled in the parliament is not just failing to meet the government’s commitment to transparency but falls foul of the law.
Given the lack of meetings, she has also urged parliament to update Standing Orders to allow reports to be tabled even when MPs are not meeting. But it is not clear if that particular recommendation has been accepted.
“I continue to be concerned that the lack of regular meetings of the parliament contributes to the late tabling of annual reports, financial statements and government minutes, which hampers the accountability process,” she said in the report.
During the last meeting, several annual reports were tabled in the parliament but very few of them are publicly available. Currently, the parliament’s website is inaccessible.
Category: Government Finance, Politics
In the complete absence of any form of performance measurement or accountability for anything in government, including the civil service, there will never be transparency or competence. It will stay that way because it suits the politicians, the senior civil service and those that corrupt both groups.
simply dock the Chief officers salary by the day when fail to make report public. It is required by law so they are not above the law!
the COs are only a part of the problem. look further up the food chains. there are people there who do not want things to be disclosed…
I didn’t learn anything really new with this article except additional admiration for Sue Winspear’s perseverance, endurance & tenacity. All the rest is just flat line particulars as usual 🤷🏻♀️
‘Transparency’ – the only thing transparent in PACT is the cling film on their home made lunches
Cayman should be a nimble speedboat, but is operated like the Titanic.
Administratively speaking.
And there is it in black and white. The incompetence of this PACT government and the civil service. We should all be very concerned by the lack of transparency with this government, that touts itself as being transparent. It’s not that they they don’t want to be transparent, it’s because they are so incompetent. What a mess and disgrace. Can we please have an early election now? And can we please widen the pool and allow new Caymanians, or at least the children of new Caymanians (Acknowledged/Continuation of the Right) to please run???
Why is anyone surprised? Cayman, where we make a lot of noise about standards and rules so we can claim to be a world class jurisdiction, then completely ignore the ones that are inconvenient or contrary to established parties interests. With zero consequences- at least locally. Doesn’t matter if it’s FATF, environment, beach access l, civil service accountability – lots of noise, but it’s all pretend. At the same time if you have enough money or push you can more or less do what you like. Whether it’s violating planning laws or running into CUC poles. Tell me it’s not true.
Where is the Commission for Standards in Public Life on this? Do we pay them to do anything useful with their days? Our new Governess will next month inherit another full term predecessor’s disinterest in legacy governance issues, where the can gets kicked further and further away from servicing the oversight needs people of the Cayman Islands. We already have people on the payroll that are supposed to intervene.
https://www.standardsinpubliclifecommission.ky/about-us
Common sense are not common any more, thats a big problem .
The Standards in Public Life Commission? There is no Standard in Public Life other than “Do Not Get Caught with your hand in the cookie jar”, and even that one is ignored 99.99999% of the time.
Did these guys not run on a platform of TRANSPARENCY???
Actually, they didn’t. PACT was a made-up thing so Wayne could be Premier, with Kenny and Chris waiting for him to mess up so they can get the job…
There was no PACT party in the last election. Just a mess of different personalities that wanted to be in power when the horse-trading was done really nothing more than that.
Good one – The 12 people now forming the PACT government ran on 27 different mutually exclusive platforms and fewer than half of them can spell transparency even when the word is in print in front of them.