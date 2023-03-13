CAL works on succession of Caymanian pilots
(CNS): Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) recently celebrated the career achievements of fourteen of its Caymanian pilots and is pressing home its succession plan for local flyers. While the national flag carrier has a significant percentage of local people in its workforce, it is also making sure its pilots are Caymanian too. CAL CEO Fabian Whorms said the airline has always been committed to developing local talent and providing aviation opportunities for Caymanians, investing in the airline and the economy.
“Seeing this next generation of employees is the fruit of that commitment,” he said. “We are confident that these employees having an existing connection to the company will translate into a strong sense of loyalty and commitment to the airline, as well as ensure a deep understanding of its values and culture.”
The event, held on the eve of International Women’s Day, also recognised CAL’s five female pilots, who now make up 12% of the airline’s pilot contingent: B737-8 First Officer Giselah Ebanks, Saab 340B+ Captain Crystal Godet, Saab 340B+ First Officer Amber Hydes, Twin Otter DHC-6 First Officer Leanni Tibbetts, and Twin Otter DHC-6 First Officer Jessica Ebanks.
Whorms said the talented and capable female pilots will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the airline and the aviation industry as a whole.
The Twin Otter DHC-6 fleet also celebrated the addition of two current pilots being upgraded to Captain: Captain Andrew Anderson, promoted to captain in June 2022; and Captain Ronald McLean, promoted to captain in December 2022. Additionally, the company welcomed four new pilots to this fleet: First Officer Nathan Myers, hired in November 2022; First Officer Leanni Tibbetts, hired in January 2023; First Officer Jessica Ebanks, who is currently undergoing training; and First Officer Zachary Powery, also in training.
On the Saab 340B+ fleet, Captain Crystal Godet was promoted in October 2022 from a Twin Otter DHC-6 Captain to a Saab 340B+ Captain, and Captain Lachlan Dyett is currently undergoing training to be promoted from a Twin Otter DHC-6 Captain to a Saab 340B+ Captain. Additionally, First Officer Shawn Larson was promoted in November 2022 from a Twin Otter DHC-6 First Officer to a Saab 340B+ First Officer, and First Officer Amber Hydes is in training to be promoted from a Twin Otter DHC-6 First Officer to a Saab 340B+ First Officer.
Two pilots were promoted from the Saab 340B+ fleet to the B737-8 jet fleet: First Officer Jeremy Miller in February 2023 and First Officer Diego McCoy in January 2023. Two current pilots on the B737-8 fleet were upgraded to captain: Captain Troy McCoy, promoted to Captain in December 2022, and Captain Tarik Goring, promoted to Captain in February 2023.
Notably, all fourteen pilots are Caymanian, many of them are also next-generation Cayman Airways employees, having grown up with family members who were either CAL pilots or employees.
CAL… Care to explain the treatment of previous Caymanian pilots? I’ve seen a handful of the best, most dedicated, up and coming Caymanian talent no longer flying for CAL and often wondered why?
If CAL can’t let us know, does anyone else know?
Congratulations to All!
Congrats to all. I hope this trend continues, and more areas of CAL identified for Caymanian succession planning.
Company trying to save face in the midst of some of the worst treatment and total disregard of our personal lives we’ve ever experienced as a pilot body. Laughable.
Like most passengers, I just want a sober and calm pilot with appropriate number of logged hours in type, that can land the plane safely everywhere we fly, including in IFR nighttime blizzard or hurricane conditions. I am not picky about their passport if it means avoiding damage, incident report, ground collision, or plane crash. The less we need to hear from the person in the cockpit the better.
Excellent news. Well done to all those involved.
Congrats to all, makes Cayman proud of you all.