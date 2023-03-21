Cabinet reshuffled as Saunders crosses the floor
(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has reshuffled his Cabinet after Chris Saunders, the deputy premier and finance minister, resigned from PACT following a meeting between the two men Tuesday. Neither Panton nor Saunders have detailed the reasons for his departure, but Saunders said he was crossing the floor to sit as an independent opposition member as a result of “differences that are material to” the two men working together.
Despite long-standing rumours that the PACT government was divided, the resignation still came as a surprise. However, there is no indication at this point that any of Saunders’ allies within PACT are departing with him.
Panton should still retain a sitting majority of at least ten with his seven Cabinet colleagues, plus Heather Bodden and Isaac Rankin on the back-bench and Speaker Kathy Ebanks-Wilks, who continues to caucus with PACT.
However, it is not clear at this stage if McKeeva Bush, who does not caucus with PACT, will continue to support the government or cross the floor with Saunders, increasing the opposition numbers to seven.
In the Cabinet reshuffle, Panton has taken over the responsibility for finance and economic development, while Dwayne Seymour becomes a minister in the PACT Cabinet, taking on Saunders’ former portfolio for border control and labour. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly becomes deputy premier, retaining the education, distract administration and lands ministries.
Kenneth Bryan, who retains responsibility for tourism and ports, has lost the transport portfolio, which has been transferred to Jay Ebanks, the minister for roads. However, Bryan himself recently stated that moving transport entirely into his colleague’s ministry would be a sensible move.
According to a press release from the premier’s office, consolidating traffic-related matters under Ebanks’ ministry will allow it to find comprehensive solutions to deal with traffic issues.
“I am looking forward to the results that Minister Hon. Jay Ebanks and his ministry will deliver, particularly in addressing current traffic issues now that all traffic-related functions are consolidated under a single ministry,” Panton added.
The premier said he had been carefully evaluating the government’s performance over the first two years, and the changes would “create better synergies and improve delivery of results in the PACT government’s stated priority areas”.
No changes have been made to Sabrina Turner’s ministerial responsibilities for health and home affairs. Bernie Bush retains the sport, youth and culture portfolios, and André Ebanks keeps financial services and responsibility for investment and social development With his advancement to the Cabinet, however, Seymour has given up the post of deputy speaker.
In a message on social media, Saunders said that after the brief meeting with the premier, it was clear their differences were such they could not work together, so he had resigned as a minister of Cabinet and a member of PACT effective immediately.
Speaking to CNS, Saunders refused to say whether the differences were personal or political. He confirmed that he would be sitting as an independent on the opposition benches and would not be caucusing with the Progressives.
He said that in the best interest of the Cayman Islands, the differences should remain between him and the premier. “The political stability and the international reputation of the Cayman Islands are more important than those differences,” he said in a message to constituents. He said that being an MP for Bodden Town West was more important to him than being in Cabinet.
Saunders said he hoped his departure wouldn’t be used to destabilise the government and the country as he wished his former colleagues in the PACT Government the best, adding that he looked forward to working with them on the opposite side of the aisle in parliament.
Panton also wished Saunders well and thanked him for his service and contributions to the government.
See the new Cabinet line-up in the CNS Library.
Category: Politics
Direct rule. Investigate each member of pact, especially the horse trading that brought the donkey to the PACT stable.
What a circus you all with? Billy smart?
Don’t stop the carnival!
Ministry of lightpoles for Dwayne!
Early elections now please. Give this back to the people to decide, we cannot leave the responsibility of running to the country to this PACT-less government
Noooo…everytime you vote, you put in clowns!!
Dwayne over Issac for the Cabinet seat? Something smell funky.
We need a larger pool from which candidates can stand for election. PACT/PPM/INDIES…none of dem impressive…at least let people with either Cayman Status or Nationalization that earned by years (10 or 15 i think, not simply bought it) stand (they’ve shown they’re here to stay and need a say)
and ban leaf blowers please, oh and also ban CIREBA, and limit cars on the road to odd and even license plate days
alrighty then
Agree with one of them and the realtors won’t be happy!
Dwayne Seymour minister of border control and labour? Sounds like the punchline to a bad joke. I know this isn’t Julianna’s fault but with her as minister of education I doing have much faith that we are headed in the right direction.
I must say that this is a surprise to many. It is unfortunate that former Deputy Premier Saunders felt he had to make this choice. He is beloved and respected not only by his constituents but also by many in the the Civil Service and by many throughout the island.
The Premier now has the task of holding the Pact government together, a task that is not easy but which I pray he will succeed in.
We need to pray for our country at times like this.
What a garbage statement from Wayne. He’s “been carefully evaluating the PACT Government’s performance over the first two years.” And what grade would you give yourself? How about a big fat F. Because what have you actually accomplished? You barely hold parliament meetings which in itself is unlawful, no laws of real note have actually passed – a non-mandatory Digital ID ACT does not count – talk about a nothing move, you want to hold a referendum on gambling and ganja, you want the people to tell you what the National Development Plan should look like, you pretend like you have actually done something with the Sexual Harassment Bill which is only at White Paper phase (Legal Practitioner’s Bill anyone?). I mean seriously, what have you accomplished in two years? Nothing. Because you have no cohesiveness in Cabinet. And don’t try to blame Chris as the scapegoat now. Kenny going to walk next.
And by the way JuJu was DP once upon a time as well, in a UDP land far, far away. And then became Premier for five months after a lack of confidence in gov’t motion that he she helped pass.
Wayne’s excuse for a presser was a dud! What a line up around him.!
LMFAO said it best.
Duhwayne a cabinet minister. We’ve hit rock bottom.
Can’t believe Jon Jon didn’t get the Ministry of Finance.
Nah, Jon Jon wanted the Ministry of patties but they said no way. Not gonna have a Fox in the Hen House.
Sorry Chris but Wayne might be too much of a gentleman to reign in all the egos, but I do believe that if you poll the population, you will see that he has broad national support than you. And might I say even at the district level but thanks to Alden and others that created these garrison constituencies so people like you could get elected.
@1:12 you said it right.
He has the audacity to show up on TV with his Cheshire Cat grin! He can’t even pretend that this is a blot on our country. Really not anything to grin about.
Really Chris AKA BIG EGO? You think anyone believes that ” you would rather be REP. For Bodden Town West than Deputy Premier? However, your constituents deserve to know the reason. Real politicians and businessmen/ women knows it is better to get out in front of the issues. Cayman is 2X4 and by 6:00 p.m ., there will oodles of “reasons why you left the PACK?
In the short term, at least there will be a reasonable explanation as to why the ministerial job isn’t getting done. Post was always vacant. Give Ministry to André, and promote him to DP.
In the best interest of the Cayman Islands he should say what their differences are.
If voters wanted to petition to change the elections law to disqualify criminals, lowlifes, and morally bankrupt, then the last call alarm buzzer is sounding. If not now, it will get kicked over to after another regrettable snap election cycle. It’s possible the LA might not meet again after a winning no confidence vote, if there’s support for that happening.
Disqualifying people for being “morally bankrupt”… pray tell who is going to Judge that? The CIG has enough problems with simple matters… can you imagine the problems they would get in deciding who or who is not “morally bankrupt”…
Would it also apply to who gets elected… because some might think, mistakenly, being morally bankrupt is something which you need to be to get elected.
Catron led government falling apart. Hardly surprising.
you’ve hit the nail on the head there. a government who communicate their message through the platform of an ignorant chancer who simply latches on to whatever subject generates populist anger and resentment. this government has been a complete disaster and CMR is an embarrassment to the Cayman Islands.
Dont yell at me! Go tell Wayne that
so he going try form his own Jamacian gov now or what? lol
Have to hand it to Dwayne Seymour, managed to get back into Cabinet.
Kenny next, watch this space.
a rat leaving a sinking ship……..
saunders like everyone else in pact has been a spectacular failure on every level
when going gets tough saunders get out…..
no-plan-pact are a daily disaster of a government.
if panton had any sense or conscience he would step down too.
Sir Alden will save us all. He is our knight in shining amour riding on his mighty white steed!
I hope so. Bring back som class and education in the parliament.
Wow! Anyone with two brains cells can read between the lines and understand that this move is more personal than business. It has been rumored for months that Saunders was hungry and thirsty to become premier. So I think he would have stayed their and undermine Wayne every which way he could until he mashed up the PACT. Apparently it was being held together by a thread any way. Waiting with bated breath to see who will be the next to jump ship. Wayne’s dream is becoming his nightmare. TANGLE WEB WEAVING!
backroom deals are what you get when we can’t vote for the premiere.
Way too much love expressed by Saunders in this crisis. What is being covered up here?
What is it that Saunders doesn’t want us to know?
lol hate to break it to you Chris but of you didn’t want to destabilize the government then this was the wrong move. you just handed Roy and Alden a perfect opportunity and they will not waste it.
Roy will call a no confidence vote by Friday.
Nop .. one of the government will call it … if there is to be one
1:12 Mr Saunders knows exactly what he’s doing. Bring on the no confidence vote.
I guess he and Wayne had a perfect meeting!
Was hoping the Ministry of Health would have seen a change, nothing being accomplished there, but I guess that Minister not leaving the trough
Min Sabrina Turner is an absolute disgrace, it pains me that we’ve allowed this group of ignorant, self-serving individuals to be in a position to run our beautiful country into the ground.
We need to do better next election and vote for a party that makes it clear who will be in Government and who will be Premier, with their manifesto for 4 years so we can hold them to it. – No more independents with their own interests and agendas.
Alva Suckoo tried that approach last time and they voted him out. They preferred to vote for Panton and his unknown supporting cast. Honesty doesnt pay when to comes to politricks
I agree with you 💯%, we need to move away from the mindset of Independents forming a Government, and be more like the rest of the world where a Party forms the Government even it’s by forming a collision with another Party. Surely would be better than what we have now, the PACT.
2:20pm to achieve what you speaking to we need to change the voting from district voting to one man one vote
She sprang into action recently to cancel an overseas speaker from speaking about women’s vaginal issues at the recent women’s health conference. I guess this will be part of her illustrious legacy of achievements during her time in office, she saved us from the evils of vagina rejuvenation.
That topic would be too matured for her to understand. A real health professional would have had no problems with it.. just imagine, our female minister of Health shying away from female health issues being discussed in a health forum. That is how backward these people are. My eleven year granddaughter could do better.
Hallelujah.
Brer Anancy goes back to Bird Cherry Island!