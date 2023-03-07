Bush due in court facing indecent assault charges

McKeeva Bush on Radio Cayman

(CNS): The former speaker of the Cayman Islands parliament and West Bay MP, McKeeva Bush (WBW), has been charged with two counts of indecent assault and alternatively common assault in relation to an incident occurring at a Caribbean Tourism Organization cocktail event at the Ritz-Carlton resort last September. Police said he was due to appear in court this morning, 7 March. Check back to CNS later for more details.