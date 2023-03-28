Burglars try to steal from Countryside ATM

Cayman National Bank at Countryside Shopping Village

(CNS): In the early hours of Monday morning, the police responded to a 911 call about a group of men dressed in dark clothing trying to break into an ATM at the Countryside Shopping Village in Savannah. The men failed to break into the machine and fled the scene empty-handed in an SUV.

The 911 call was made around 1:30am on 27 March. When the police arrived, the would-be burglars had already left so they searched the area but didn’t find anything.

At around 6:30am on Monday, a report was made to police about a stolen SUV which had last been seen at around 9:30pm the night before. The stolen vehicle was found later that day abandoned at an isolated area of Rex Crighton Blvd, and police believe it was the vehicle used in the attempted burglary.

The incident is being investigated by police who are encouraging anyone with information to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.