BT man charged with GBH after barroom brawl

(CNS): A 22-year-old man from Bodden Town has been charged with assault causing GBH in relation to a fight outside a George Town bar last month. The man was arrested last Thursday and was charged before he appeared in court yesterday, when he was remanded in custody pending a further appearance. He is accused of inflicting a serious head wound on another man during the brawl on 4 February outside a bar located on Shedden Road, east of Eastern Avenue. When police arrived at the scene, several people involved in the fight had already left. The injured man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was treated for critical injuries.