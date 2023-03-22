Barrel washes up with hazardous material

(CNS): On Monday evening, the Cayman Islands Fire Service ignited a military flare inside a barrel that washed ashore near Pirates Cave in Bodden Town. According to a government release, CIFS responded to a 911 call about the barrel around 5:34pm on 20 March, which triggered a multi-agency response that included the RCIPS, Hazard Management Cayman Islands, the Cayman Islands Coast Guard and the Department of Environmental Health.

The area was quickly cordoned off to allow a thorough on-scene assessment by responding agencies, the release said. It was determined that the barrel, which was labelled “phosphorous”, contained a military-grade flare, which was ignited within the barrel.

RCIPS and CIFS officers continued to monitor the barrel until around 1:15am this morning, Tuesday 21 March, at which time the fire was extinguished.

CIFS is currently making preparations for the barrel’s proper and safe disposal in collaboration with the National Roads Authority, officials said.