Armed suspect drops cash after robbing GT restaurant

(CNS): MacDonald’s restaurant on Shedden Road in George Town was robbed on Monday evening at around 8pm by a man wearing black clothing and a hoodie, with his face covered. The suspect entered the premises and brandished what appeared to be a handgun. After approaching the cashiers, he demanded money before fleeing the scene on a bicycle. According to social media posts, witnesses said the robber dropped a quantity of the cash as he rode away.

When police arrived at the location and searched the surrounding area, they were unable to find the robber but the RCIPS confirmed that officers did recover some of the cash dropped by the robber as he made his getaway.

No shots were fired during the incident and no injuries were reported, the RCIPS said. Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.