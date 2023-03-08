Appeal court finds owners’ rights not protected
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal has overturned a Grand Court decision that rights acquired by almost 200 homeowners in the Britannia residential community to access what was once the beach and other amenities at the former Hyatt resort should have been honoured by the current landowner. The Dart Group acquired the derelict hotel destroyed in Hurricane Ivan in 2004 and the redeveloped Beach Suites, as well as the surrounding land in 2016. Since then, it has been in dispute with the Britannia owners about those access rights.
In a decision handed down by the appeal court yesterday, some ten months after the appeal was filed in May 2022, the panel of judges said they recognised the implications of this decision.
“The Court has well in mind that the outcome of this appeal will have a profoundly negative impact on some 193 proprietors who, when purchasing their properties, are likely to have paid a premium for the Rights that they would have assumed had been securely protected by restrictive agreements registered in the register,” the judges wrote.
But the court said it was “driven to conclude, the apparent restrictive agreements” that the owners had believed would protect their rights “lacked the essential ingredient plainly and obviously required” to actually restrict the building on or the use of the land by its owner.
“The die was therefore cast at the very moment that the requested entries were recorded in the register, and it is most unfortunate that the proprietors must bear the consequences of the mistaken selection of this defective mechanism for the protection of the Rights,” the appeal court ruled.
Responding to the ruling, Dart and its attorneys said it was an important decision “for certainty of title in respect of land in Cayman that is governed by the Registered Land Act”. The islands’ largest developer and their wealthiest investor had argued that once the group had bought the former resort, it should not be bound by deals struck 15 years previously that prevented it from developing the land, which is close to Camana Bay, the town built and owned by the Dart Group.
Dart, which is keen to retain the amenities at the new hotel on the former Beach Suite site exclusively for the use of its high-net-worth guests at Palm Heights, also closed the golf course at Britannia, shutting out the owners in the connected development from all the remaining amenities they believed they had paid for. As a result, the Britannia owners took on the powerful corporate entity and were successful in the Grand Court.
Dart has consistently contended that there was “considerable uncertainty” over the nature and validity of the rights. The group claimed to have engaged in discussions for years with Britannia owners seeking to reach an agreement but had been unable to do so and so reverted to the courts.
However, the appeal court found that although the owners’ rights did meet the definition of easements, which would have ensured their access to the property, they were not registered as such since the original parties specifically requested that the registrar record the encumbrances as a restrictive agreement, not an easement.
The court, therefore, agreed with Dart that the nature of the rights did not amount to restrictive agreements capable of being registered as encumbrances. In this significant conclusion, the appeal court has decided that this fundamental error on the Land Registrar must be rectified by cancelling and deleting the rights in their entirety.
“As things currently stand, the register contains entries registering agreements that do not qualify for
registration by reason of failing to satisfy the definition of restrictive agreements,” the appeal court said in the ruling. “Those entries are accordingly grossly inaccurate and give a very misleading impression. In our view the case for their deletion is overwhelming.”
In a statement on its website, the legal team at Appleby representing Dart said that the appeal court’s decision “addresses a number of fundamental aspects of Cayman property law”.
“By giving primacy to commercial certainty, CICA judgment marks the reversal of a decision that created potentially impracticable consequences for the future use of the Land,” Appleby said. “On the Grand Court’s reasoning, the golf course land at Britannia could only be used to play golf by the Owners, but there was no requirement for the Dart Companies to maintain it as such and it could not be modified to any alternative use.”
CNS reached out to representatives of Britannia and their legal team at Walkers, who told us that they are considering the decision. “The Britannia proprietors note the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which openly acknowledged its profoundly negative and most unfortunate consequences. They are collectively considering the options open to them, including a further appeal,” Walkers stated.
See the full judgment in the CNS Library.
Ha! I can’t believe you puny condo owning peasants thought you could take on your overlord and win. The insolence. I’ve allowed you to use my roads for Darts sake and this is my thank you?
As punishment, I shall leave the Hyatt for another 10 years and for good measure, i will let Royal Palms, where you once laughed, danced and made friends, crunble and fall into the sea while I laugh at your stupid tears.
Mr. Dart will build a beautiful project in this area now. Thank you Appeal Court.
Dart were required to publish their plan for the tunnels, and failed to do so. At least someone’s willing to fight the dereliction and targeted devaluation. You could be next.
Leave Mr Dart alone, he saved this island.
Look at all the high paying jobs the Dart organization creates.
Good news for tarmac salesmen everywhere.
Of course, successive Cabinets have had the power to override and correct any errors in the Registry – to fortify multi-decade perceptions of confidence in property rights for our real estate sector, but have instead chosen the lane of the rogue preferred developer, and not because they are doing good here. This is the catalyst event, and next comes the international non-resident sell-off. We had a good run.
Talk to Minister O’Connor-Connolly, who has responsibility for the Ministry of Land.
Find her is you can
“is” or “if” you can?
@08/03/2023 at 2:18 pm
Ahhh the predictable doomsdayer has posted. YOU may wish that this be a catalyst event that triggers a sell-off, however the market is not that fickle.
Merely a blip on the radar. Carry on Samson.
How is Dart allowed to quietly resume limited habitation of the derelict hotel on the lower floors? The hotel that doesn’t exist. We can see this from the ETH. Rules for thee…
Dart kingdom come, thy will be done.
Same as it ever was.
Is it inhabited or derelict? Make up your mind.
One might suppose the owners will now have to sue to recover from all the deceptive real estate experts that over-promised rights over the years.
Of course Britannia should appeal, all the way to the Privy Council if necessary. Appleby stating ‘By giving primacy to commercial certainty’ as far outweighing the needs of the individual is all you need to know!
There was clearly no problem with the initial judgement and all Lands had to do was to look at the intent of the original encumbrances, and rectify them. Dart bought the property in full knowledge of the golf course.
A resolution was not simply that the land would stay as is, instead a true ‘commercial settlement’ would have been where Dart was advised to compensate properly the owners of Britannia at a far greater level than any poor deal offered to date.
if britannia give up now, they deserve all they didn’t receive. And they need better lawyers. This should go all the way to Privy Council, you’re letting Dart away with it here for no just reason…to allow the argument that it prevents our land registry collapsing is utterly nonsensical and Dart knows it
Seems to me that the Britannia owners should have taken better legal advice prior to purchasing their property.
Ha – ha- ha, Dart group wins and will always win you dummies, he is boss of Cayman so get used to it.
“Britannia owners were not willing to pay the considerable ongoing expense of fully maintaining a golf course” – factually incorrect. The Britannia owners were willing to meet the costs of providing golfing facilities to protect their rights
Got proof? Publish it.
DART. Does anyone even like these people anymore? Shame
Par for the course with vulture capitalists. They are not friends of Cayman.
Yes, Par for the Course….not many birdies but with a few double & triple bogies for the Brittania folks. Not to mention a somewhat Out-of-Bounds ruling, over a penalty zone.
So if the documents were incorrectly registered and government guarantees title do the Britannia owners sue government or the lawyers that registered the documents in the first place for compensation for loss of value of their premium units and rights? Should govt appeal…?
Could XXXX or CIG be sued next for failing to competently registering the easements on adjoining golf course land – the very land touted as the “Jack Nicklaus designed course”? There used to be prominent signage on entry at West Bay Road just north of Lone Star. There’s simply no room for misunderstanding the implicit and written perks of buying a condo in there. Dart continues to acquire assets while squirming out of longtime prescriptive liabilities on technicality. I hope Britannia owners appeal and win, for the security of property rights in the Cayman Islands. Never been a better time for the big realtor tycoons to pitch in.
another cig(lands registrar) mess up…
not sure where the problem is…they have their property and now don’t have to subsidise a loss making golf course…
sales value have gone up in the interim with out the golf course
Actually, their correctly registered rights are indeed protected.
Guess the largest backers of the legal action saw the writing on the wall when they sold up and moved on.
Rich people problems
Unless your little 1/3 acre house lot has covenants in which case this means that your subdevelopment ‘restrictive agreements’ may or may not be enforceable. This is absolutely an ‘everyone’ problem. The CIG may need to look at the lands law and make some clear categories of what can be on the land register and what they mean and nothing else gets put on since the plain & understood meaning may not apply.
12:06 pm you are wrong! In fact, this issue affects thousands of people in Cayman, many of whom are far from “rich” but who likely have NO idea their rights might have been trampled on. I sure hope the current Government commences an education campaign to help all people understand these very serious issues.
Or, ask the GTN MP, who was a Minister in the previous PPM Government that made amendments to the Registered Land Law to accommodate Dart’s tunnels.
Britannia owners should have accepted the settlement that was first offered years ago. Instead, they chose to fight when the legal documents were not in their favor.
Poorly advised in that case.
no formal settlement was ever offered in writing for the owners assess.
Spoken like a true legal scholar
What was the offer?
Do you know what the settlement offer was?
12:03 pm absolutely correct but luckily they did for the benefit of so many people who have unknowingly been wronged
The Britannia owners wanted to continue to use the golf course, but the land owner was not obligated to maintain a golf course. And the Britannia owners were not willing to pay the considerable ongoing expense of fully maintaining a golf course.
So, as the appeal panel stated, this was a commercially impossible situation.
Except its not a commercial question.