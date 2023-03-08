Animal charity gets CPA green light for new shelter

Humane Society in its current location

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Humane Society has been given approval by the Central Planning Authority for a purpose-built animal rescue shelter in the Mount Pleasant area of West Bay. The new location is on Captain Reginald Parsons Drive and will provide space for up to 160 animals. Despite being in a residential community, the CPA said it was a suitable location. “There is very little development in the immediate area so the potential for conflicts between existing uses is minimal,” the members found. Although there were objectors, they didn’t raise sufficient grounds for refusing permission.

The CIHS said it was “delighted” with the approval given last month for the facility, which is being funded from money left by the late Ardyth Smith in trust and is sorely needed, as the ageing facility in George Town in current use is far too small and no longer appropriate, given the number of animals it is trying to care for.

“It will house the animals in a more comfortable environment, allowing us to provide higher welfare standards,” officials from the non-profit said in a press release. “The shelter will be raised so that it is not at risk of flooding and will meet hurricane standards so that the animals can safely shelter in place.

In addition to providing accommodation for more animals in better conditions, it will provide dog walkers a more pleasurable experience, walking through trails on the surrounding land rather than having to walk

across busy roads.”

The facility will also provide a more spacious environment for staff and volunteers to work in. However, the project will take several years to complete and will require more fundraising, CIHS said.

In its decision, the CPA said the site has adequate access via proposed vehicular easements leading to a public road. There are no physical constraints on the site that would prevent the development of the proposed shelter and there is sufficient infrastructure at the site to support the project.