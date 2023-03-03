3 men on leaky boat rescued off Little Cayman

(CNS): Three men were rescued on Sunday evening offshore near the Hungry Iguana Restaurant on Little Cayman after their small boat experienced difficulties in strong waves and started taking on water. When the police and emergency services arrived around 6pm, they found that members of the public were helping two men who had been aboard the small single-engine vessel.

A third man who was piloting the boat appeared to be intoxicated and was being uncooperative, police said in a release. He resisted attempts to help him and instead acted in an aggressive manner. However, he was eventually brought to shore, and all three men were seen by medical staff and taken to the Little Cayman Clinic. No one was injured during the incident.

The police thanked the members of the public who gave invaluable assistance in this incident. The RCIPS and Cayman Islands Coast Guard also urged boat owners and operators to always be mindful of proper safety when operating a vessel and not drive a boat while under the influence of alcohol or other drugs as it puts lives at risk.

Police noted that boat captains who are drunk could be liable to a charge of a reckless and negligent act or other offences. The RCJPS said this incident is under investigation, though there was no indication that the captain was arrested.