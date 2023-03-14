Cayman endured 14% food inflation rate in 2022
(CNS): The consumer price index (CPI) increased by 9.5% last year when compared to 2021, according to the latest report by the Economics and Statistics Office. The cost of almost everything increased significantly during 2022 but the price of food went up on average by 14%, as the cost of staples soared, including dairy, seafood and tea. During a year when the cost of living in Cayman broke painful records, the Fall Labour Force Survey showed most people’s earnings did not come close to keeping pace with inflation.
The last quarter of the year ended with an inflation rate of 5.9%. This included a 5.6% increase in housing and utility costs, though the price of water ramped up more than 30% and electricity over 17%. Although the fourth quarter saw a drop of 0.7% in the inflation rate when compared to the previous quarter, inflation continues to cripple household budgets.
See the full report here.
There is a very good reason that so very many people order their goods from the internet. A vendor should be able to purchase goods from the U.S. (or elsewhere), convert that value into CI dollars, mark it up 20% and make a grand profit.
LONG before covid and the U.S.’s out of control spending and inflation, many of our local businesses have been overcharging us. I and most people want very much to spend most of our money here at home. I am not willing to bend over for it though.
Remember that these are businesses that mostly have minimum wage expat clerks and staff, and still they have to gouge us. Why do they do it?
Because they can.
don’t worry pact will just write more cheques….
welcome to wonderland…
the world shut down for covid and just started printing money and giving it away….then you wonder why there is rampant inflation??
and the cycle continues….eg by subsidizing fuel bills.
the only way out of this is when people learn to live by their means.
And yet the government continues to boast about it’s huge surplus, while we all struggle to afford to live. If there is a surplus it should be invested back into society through duty provisions etc, not used to line the pockets of the inept Ministers and Chief Officers.
Pretty sure when simple fruits N veggies went up before covid it was an increase and it went up again last year. If strawberries was $4.99 and their now 10.99-15.99 pretty sure that more than %14..
Obviously, but unless you eat nothing but a diet of Strawberries your combined food inflation is not going to be the same as strawberries alone is it?
You should see our strata fees and insurance. No consumer or homeowner protections in the Cayman Islands. Unsustainable.
living coats going up and wages staying the same. This is blatant theft from workers.
When I saw a head of lettuce for CI$12.00 in February that was all I needed to know. Prices are up in the US but not that much. It looks like when US prices go up 20% Cayman prices go up 40%. It looks to me like prices went up a lot more than 14%.
yah not shit, if the you got a 5% cost of living increas and inflammation rose 14% then you didn’t get a rais, you got a 9% pay cut.
Image those who didn’t get no raise at all and haven’t in years!
Value for money on nearly everything also narrowing the 20% income tax spread. Especially when you have to pay two or three times to get something done properly.
and if you didn’t get a raise at all you are being cheated 14%… sigh
Inflammation?!?! LOL
LOOK, be grateful you got 5%. Retired persons got 0% but still had to pay the same increases. Health insurance rates went up more than 10%! Fine if you worked for government, but other seniors are really struggling.
HSA wouldn’t even pay for grandads pneumonia shot, nor would his $800 a month health plan & he gets $1,000 a month pension! He is lucky that his children help out.