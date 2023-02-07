Volunteers wanted to oversee welfare appeals
(CNS): The social development ministry is looking for five volunteers with experience and qualifications to sit on the Financial Assistance Appeals Tribunal, a new public body that will hear and determine appeals against decisions made by the Department of Financial Assistance under the new law. Officials said the tribunal will comprise a qualified lawyer as chair, a deputy chair with at least five years experience in health and human services, a member with three years finance experience and two more suitable members.
Rather than making political appointments, the ministry is making a public appeal for volunteers who do not work for the government and will be able to make critical decisions about the community’s most vulnerable people. Applicants will be shortlisted and undergo an interview process by a committee from the ministry. Successful applicants will then be recommended for Cabinet approval, officials stated.
The members will hear appeals where the department’s director has refused to reconsider a decision or a reconsideration that an applicant feels is wrong in law. The tribunal will hear challenges from applicants over the amount, duration, attached conditions, suspensions of financial support or where money has been revoked, refused or recovered under the regulations.
Those regulations have not yet been drawn up following the passage of the new law last year, which has established the framework for a complete overhaul of how welfare is distributed in the Cayman Islands. Speaking at a recent public meeting, Social Development Minister André Ebanks said he expected that the new regulations supporting the law would be rolled out in April and that there would be full public engagement with the community.
In the meantime, work is underway to establish the independent tribunal, which will be a key factor in ensuring the fairness of the new system.
Anyone interested in applying is asked to read the Terms of Reference, understand the functions and roles being sought for the tribunal and complete all required fields of the application form. Applicants will be shortlisted and undergo an interview process by a committee from the ministry. Successful applicants will then be recommended for Cabinet approval.
The deadline for the first round of appointments to the Tribunal is 17 February. Applications received after this deadline will be held by the ministry and considered as and when vacancies arise in the tribunal. Public officers are ineligible to be considered for appointment due to the remit/nature of the tribunal.
It appears that the PACK is now setting up Council committees as is done in the US and other cointries. A committee was set up for OFREG and now this one is being set up. I can see the pros and con to individuals being vetted by their peers rather than an elected official. However whether or not these committees are non-partisan will determine the success. If the applicants did not vote for the government and all the other boxes are ticked will they be welcome to join?. I know persons who can’t get a job because members of their family associated with the now Opposition. These committees need to be real and not an excuse to pass the blame. Just saying!