Volunteers wanted to oversee welfare appeals

(CNS): The social development ministry is looking for five volunteers with experience and qualifications to sit on the Financial Assistance Appeals Tribunal, a new public body that will hear and determine appeals against decisions made by the Department of Financial Assistance under the new law. Officials said the tribunal will comprise a qualified lawyer as chair, a deputy chair with at least five years experience in health and human services, a member with three years finance experience and two more suitable members.

Rather than making political appointments, the ministry is making a public appeal for volunteers who do not work for the government and will be able to make critical decisions about the community’s most vulnerable people. Applicants will be shortlisted and undergo an interview process by a committee from the ministry. Successful applicants will then be recommended for Cabinet approval, officials stated.

The members will hear appeals where the department’s director has refused to reconsider a decision or a reconsideration that an applicant feels is wrong in law. The tribunal will hear challenges from applicants over the amount, duration, attached conditions, suspensions of financial support or where money has been revoked, refused or recovered under the regulations.

Those regulations have not yet been drawn up following the passage of the new law last year, which has established the framework for a complete overhaul of how welfare is distributed in the Cayman Islands. Speaking at a recent public meeting, Social Development Minister André Ebanks said he expected that the new regulations supporting the law would be rolled out in April and that there would be full public engagement with the community.

In the meantime, work is underway to establish the independent tribunal, which will be a key factor in ensuring the fairness of the new system.

Anyone interested in applying is asked to read the Terms of Reference, understand the functions and roles being sought for the tribunal and complete all required fields of the application form.