Two men robbed at known GT gambling spot

(CNS): Two men were robbed of bags containing cash, bank cards and personal items around 6:30pm on Thursday evening as they sat outside what is believed to be an illegal gambling spot on Kennedy Drive in George Town. Police said that this is the scene of two previous robberies that they believe are linked to gambling. The victims, who were said to be visiting the spot, were approached by a masked man carrying a machete who demanded cash.

No one was injured during the incident but the robber made off with their belongings. He is described as being about 5’10”, of light complexion, wearing a black shirt over his face, a multi-coloured shirt, dark shorts and dark sneakers.

The matter is currently under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.