Twenty more Cubans deported to Havana

Cubans board the repatriation flight on Tuesday

(CNS): Another group of Cuban migrants whose asylum claims were denied were repatriated Tuesday to Havana on a Cayman Airways charter flight. The 15 men and five women, including two minors and a former prisoner from HMP Northward, left Grand Cayman at 8:15am on 31 January and were back in Cuba just half an hour later. Among the group were six people processed under the recent changes to the law whereby repatriation can be expedited for those who are clearly unqualified for protection under the refugee convention.

Customs and Border Control Director Charles Clifford thanked all those involved in successfully executing the repatriation operation. “Such operations are successful because of our strong working relationship with our partner agencies, and additional repatriation operations are planned,” he said.

One of the deported migrants had served time in Northward for criminal offences, officials noted. There are another three migrants currently in the prison for escaping lawful custody from the CBC Detention Centre.

Despite the recent increase in repatriations, with the significant increase in the arrival of Cuban migrants last year in Cayman waters, there are still estimated to be well over 300 people under CBC supervision. CNS has requested the latest figure from CBC officials, and we are awaiting a response.