Tourism on road to recovery with one million visitors
(CNS): Official figures released by the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism show that 284,274 people vacationed here last year and 743,394 cruise passengers called at George Town port, as the tourism sector began recovering once the borders opened, cruise ships began returning and all restrictions were lifted by the summer. The figures for both sectors surpassed the targets set by the government, with stay-over guests reaching more than half of the 2019 figures and well over the revised target of 250,000.
All travel restrictions were lifted at the end of August and air arrivals soared, the DoT stated on its website. Overnight guests during the last quarter of 2023 averaged 89% of 2019’s numbers, and for the full year, January through December, the Cayman Islands recorded 57% of the numbers in the year before the pandemic crushed the tourism sector.
Meanwhile, over 126,000 people came via cruise ship in December alone, bringing the yearly total to just over the original 40% target of 2019 passenger numbers by the end of 2020.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
and zero imorovements or thought put into surrounding infrastructure…….zzzzzzzzz
tourists are lucky they don’t have to live here full time…
743,394 cruise arrivals x $2.46 per head passenger fee = CI General Revenue contribution of $1,828,749 gross, towards annual CIG operating expenditures of >$921,500,000. This can’t possibly be the “pillar” contribution that blinds so many successive Ministers of Tourism. It’s a laughable number when put into context of the mystifying priority it’s given. There are single firms that contribute exponentially more just in their annual support staff permits.
That’s nice. Can I request that the rental car companies give tourists stricter instructions on how to drive on our roads. Been nearly hit twice on roundabouts recently by tourists who don’t know how they work. And yes I know they were tourists.
And our substandard infrastructure clearly cannot handle it. Are your deaf, dumb and blind Mr. Bryan?
Cayman Tourism Sector is recovering and Cayman residents are dying from disease