Three local women take up senior jobs at DoT

(L-R) Marzeta Bodden, Tristaca Ebanks and Lauren Brook

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism has hired three Caymanian women to work in various management positions. Marzeta Bodden has been appointed as the deputy director for Tourism Product Development, Lauren Brook as the manager for Global Public Relations Services, and Tristaca Ebanks as manager of National Promotions and Events.

Tourism Director Rosa Harris said the DoT was pleased to welcome three experienced and talented Caymanian women to the team.

“They have all transitioned seamlessly into their roles, and I look forward to seeing how their ideas and perspectives advance the department’s mandate,” she said. “The team is empowered to transform post-COVID the islands’ product offerings, marketing and promotional activity to deliver on quality experiences and business development expansion.”

Bodden has 20 years of work experience spanning aviation, tourism, education and financial services, having held positions in both the public and private sectors. Prior to joining the DoT, she provided policy and communications support to the premier, Cabinet and senior leaders in the Cayman Islands Government throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, including the critical early response phase. She will be responsible for a unit focused on the quality of the Cayman Islands experience as well as developing a diverse range of sustainable tourism products.



Brooks has more than ten years of experience in public relations, internal communications and business development in the Cayman Islands, the UK and Canada. Prior to joining the DoT, she was employed as a business development and communications specialist by a prominent offshore law firm. She has also worked as PR manager for a prominent local real estate developer, and as a communications manager for a large regional insurance company. She will be responsible for the department’s global public relations strategy, including media relations, local and international communications, brand management and the department’s international public relations agencies and visiting journalists.

Bringing 15 years of experience in the events field and the CIG, Ebanks previously worked as a special events coordinator and FOI manager with the Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development. She also worked as a personal assistant to the chief officer at the Ministry of Employment and Border Control and the personal assistant to the deputy governor. She received the Cayman Islands Government Employee of the Year Award in 2017 and Certificate Badge of Honour for her contributions to the Cayman Islands community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ebanks is now responsible for the DoT’s national marketing, including local and community sponsorship, special events, domestic advertising and collateral, the travel trade familiarisation programme and leading the Latin America strategy for the department.