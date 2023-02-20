Teenager denies robbery and trying to use stolen cards

(CNS): A teenager from George Town has pleaded not guilty to robbery, possession of an imitation gun and two charges of attempted theft, denying that he had tried to use stolen bank cards at an ATM in the Countryside Shopping Village in Savannah last December. The 17-year-old boy appeared in court via Zoom from HMP Northward on Friday and is now scheduled to go on trial in June.

The teenager is accused of robbing a woman who was parked outside her home just off Smith Road. According to the police report, she was approached by a masked man pointing a firearm at her and demanding cash. He fled the location with two bank cards.