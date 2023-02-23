Survey shows 41% of teens have already tried booze

(CNS): The top three drugs of choice among students in the Cayman Islands continue to be alcohol, e-cigarettes and marijuana. According to preliminary results released by the National Drug Council from its 2022 Student Drug Use Survey, 41% of teenagers have tried alcohol at least once, 29% have smoked an e-cigarette and 14% of students admitted having used ganja. The NDC said in a press release that the results are in line with regional and global data, as alcohol is the most common drug used by teenagers.

The NDC has not said when the entire survey will be released or why it is releasing the data piecemeal. CNS has contacted the Ministry of Health, which released the limited information and we are awaiting a response. NDC Acting Director Brenda Watson said the preliminary results were just a snapshot of the overall data findings.

The biennial survey was conducted in schools online in a modular format on both Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac, and 3,608 students aged 13-18 took part.

Click to enlarge

The NDC said the rise in e-cigarette use among young people is a global concern, and this local survey showed that by the age of 13, young people in Cayman are three times more likely to have tried an e-cigarette or vape than a traditional cigarette. Although figures were not given for how many students are regularly smoking e-cigarettes, the results showed a slight increase in the proportion of current use among students, according to the press release from the NDC.

“It is imperative that the risks surrounding e-cigarette and vaping devices continue to be discussed among young people, as well as parents and the community at large,” said NDC Prevention Specialist Simon Miller. “Research from UC Davis and Stanford University shows us that every big tobacco company owns at least one e-cigarette or vape company, even though the message is that e-cigarettes are somehow ‘disrupting regular smoking’. We must take the lessons that we learned from the anti-smoking efforts of the 80s and 90s and apply them now, before we allow history to repeat itself with e-cigarettes,” he warned.

In other data that has been released, officials pointed to the positive outcome that most students in Years 7 through 13 have not used any drugs, and students’ perception of the harms and risks surrounding substance use is relatively high. Around two-thirds of students were aware that smoking one or more packs of cigarettes a day was harmful, while 49% felt the same about daily alcohol consumption and almost half also believed that regularly smoking marijuana is also harmful.

What was said to be a great majority of students, though no number was specified, had reported that their friends would not approve of them using drugs, which the NDC said was “a critical protective factor in delaying the onset of youth substance use”.

The NDC said the number of students who said they had used ganja in the previous 30 days had declined steadily since the 2018 survey, though the numbers were not revealed. However, officials did reveal that while students’ perception towards the risks associated with regular marijuana use is high, their attitude towards occasional use still varies greatly, with 25% believing there is no risk from trying marijuana once or twice.

A common theme from the 2022 data was that students want to know more about substances, with 62% of all students who took part indicating that they would like more drug education in their schools, specifically in relation to substances such as e-cigarettes/vapes, alcohol and marijuana.

“The work of the NDC is crucial, not only because of its long-standing data-driven approach but also because they actively seek feedback from the very population which they serve,” Health Minister Sabrina Turner said. “It is important to understand not only the behaviours and attitudes of our youth towards alcohol and other drugs but also their knowledge gaps and willingness to learn more on these important subjects.”

The minister said the government’s approach to health and wellness is to gather data about all the populations it serves so that programmes and services remain relevant. “And, of course, we must act on what we find where we can and advocate for such action from relevant agencies for that which falls outside of our remit,” she added.

CNS will publish all of the data as soon as the ministry releases the full results.