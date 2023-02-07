Rules on invasive species ‘gross’, say animal activists

A feral cat preys upon a hatchling rock iguana in Little Cayman

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Humane Society has called the new rules surrounding invasive species “gross” and “an unnecessary, disproportionate” response to the problem of feral animals and “a drastic regression for animal welfare”. As the public backlash continues against efforts to protect Cayman’s threatened endemic and native species, the non-profit organisation has claimed that none of the animal charities were consulted about the new regulations.

In an open letter to Premier Wayne Panton, the minister for sustainability who has responsibility for the National Conservation Council, the animal activists complain that the government has not properly considered trap-neuter-release as a solution. The CIHS confirmed this was confined to cats and does not include feral chickens or rats.

In the letter, the NPO said the regulations were irrational and that “a confused, inconsistent and misleading narrative” was being propagated by the government. “The Regulations represent a grossly disproportionate response to the perceived issues and provide for an equally disproportionate enforcement regime. The fact that the Government has not only seen fit to criminalise the feeding of cats and chickens, but has deemed this to be an imprisonable offence, is something of which this Government should be deeply ashamed,” the charity wrote to the premier.

The regulations have been more than a decade in the making and have emerged as a result of the massive problems the Department of Environment has had in attempting to exercise control programmes for alien species, including the limited feral cat cull. Nevertheless, the CIHS claimed the rules were “rushed, with little thought to how they would play out in practice or be enforced”.

Asking the government to rethink its position on the criminalisation of feeding feral cats and chickens, which would encourage “willful neglect, thereby causing cruel and unnecessary suffering”, the CIHS said it had relegated Cayman’s animal welfare regime far behind those of other developed countries. “The current state of affairs is plainly untenable. Failure to remedy the defects in the Regulations will likely result in far greater suffering for the animals of these islands, including those the government purportedly seeks to protect.”

However, the regulations were implemented precisely to protect Cayman’s threatened flora and fauna. Alien species play a critical part in the demise of native species, such as the brown boobies on Cayman Brac, the rock iguanas on both Sister Islands and, especially, the blue iguanas on Grand Cayman, where heroic efforts brought this iconic reptile back from the brink of extinction.

The DoE has said that a number of factors, such as the over-development of the islands and climate change, are posing a threat to the future of many native species, but the threats from feral animals are known to be catastrophically damaging. The department is trying to tackle the “state of emergency” for native species, and John Bothwell and Fred Burton from the DoE have both explained on a number of occasions why the new rules are required.

Trapping, neutering and then releasing feral cats and dogs reduces the number of the next generation but does little to reduce the immediate impact on the iguanas, native birds and lizards. Nevertheless, the CIHS has asked the government to withdraw the regulations to carry out further consultation with the public and start a “constructive dialogue” to identify a proportionate response to the animal welfare issue.