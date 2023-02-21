Royals mix and mingle at governor’s reception

The Earl and Countess of Wessex arrive at ORIA (photo credit: Janet Jarchow Photography)

The Earl and Countess of Wessex at Government House with Governor Martyn Roper and Premier Wayne Panton (photo credit: David Goddard Photography)

The Countess of Wessex attends a 100 Women in Finance event (from social media)

(CNS): The Earl and Countess of Wessex landed safely on Monday on a British Airways flight from London. They were greeted at Owen Roberts International Airport by Governor Martyn Roper and his wife, Lissie, Premier Wayne Panton and his wife, Jane, and the rest of Cabinet. Prince Edward received a Royal Salute and his wife, Sophie, was given flowers by the Girl Guides. The couple were then taken to Government House for an invitation-only reception with members of the public and various officials.

On Tuesday, the Earl flew to Little Cayman, where he visited the Central Caribbean Marine Institute (CCMI) to mark the 20th anniversary of his Royal Patronage of the research centre, while the Countess attended the 100 Women in Finance events as one of their Global Ambassadors.

Edward will open the 54th Cayman Islands Agricultural Show on Ash Wednesday before handing out Duke of Edinburgh Gold Awards at Government House.