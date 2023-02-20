Report warns world is trapped in climate ‘doom loop’

(CNS): Governments all over the world are facing what experts are calling a “doom loop” as they spend evermore money tackling the consequences of climate change but spend very little on reducing the causes or increasing bio-diversity, a new report has found. As governments put more resources into coping with the increasingly destructive impacts of climate change, it is distracting them from slowing it down, according to a paper published as part of the Cohort 2040 project.

Cohort 2040 seeks to better understand how younger generations can provide effective and transformational leadership to secure a better world even as environmental destabilisation grows. This paper was published in collaboration with the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) and Chatham House (also known as the Royal Institute of International Affairs).

Recovery from hurricanes, wildfires and other disasters fuelled by climate change causes cascading problems including water, food and energy crises, as well as increased migration and conflict, all draining countries’ resources. That means people have less to spend on cutting carbon emissions or rewilding lost natural habitats.

The authors of the paper use the debate over whether or not the world can keep global warming within 1.5°C to explain the issue, which is that the debate itself is now a problem. On the one hand, it is perpetuating complacency, reflected in the slow pace of change by those who believe it will happen but that things won’t be that bad. On the other hand, those arguing that keeping global warming below 1.5°C is not possible are trapped in the fatalism of thinking there is no point in taking decisive action.

Describing the situation as “a new chapter in the climate and ecological crisis”, after 2022 recorded the highest emissions over a twelve-month period since records began, the situation many communities are facing means their resources are being directed towards responding to the escalating impacts of the climate emergency rather than the massive efforts governments should be making to slash fossil fuel emissions.

“Narratives are needed that are able to convey the accelerating danger and spur rapid, transformative change – and are more robust to exploitation by fossil interests and other delayers,” the authors said. They found that the deepening climate and ecological crisis is creating complex and difficult consequences that undermine the prospects for societies to achieve the kind of transformational change needed.

Laurie Laybourn one of the co-authors of the report and the leader of the Cohort 2040 project, posted on social media that “we’re spending too much time mopping the floor to deal with the leak”.

Here in the Cayman Islands, while our level of emissions per capita is high, these islands contribute a minuscule fraction of global greenhouse gases. However, they are extremely vulnerable to climate change and especially sea level rise. And yet successive governments have done nothing to preserve mitigating features such as mangroves to protect us from the consequences of global warming, while resources are being diverted towards tackling the cost of living crisis and our exploding population.

Despite the significant biodiversity loss in the Cayman Islands and the desperate need to hold onto the remaining critical mangrove habitat and replant in some areas, the government is instead currently planning to construct a highway through the Central Mangrove Wetlands and continues granting planning permission that involves clearing mangrove habitat.