Report warns world is trapped in climate ‘doom loop’
(CNS): Governments all over the world are facing what experts are calling a “doom loop” as they spend evermore money tackling the consequences of climate change but spend very little on reducing the causes or increasing bio-diversity, a new report has found. As governments put more resources into coping with the increasingly destructive impacts of climate change, it is distracting them from slowing it down, according to a paper published as part of the Cohort 2040 project.
Cohort 2040 seeks to better understand how younger generations can provide effective and transformational leadership to secure a better world even as environmental destabilisation grows. This paper was published in collaboration with the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) and Chatham House (also known as the Royal Institute of International Affairs).
Recovery from hurricanes, wildfires and other disasters fuelled by climate change causes cascading problems including water, food and energy crises, as well as increased migration and conflict, all draining countries’ resources. That means people have less to spend on cutting carbon emissions or rewilding lost natural habitats.
The authors of the paper use the debate over whether or not the world can keep global warming within 1.5°C to explain the issue, which is that the debate itself is now a problem. On the one hand, it is perpetuating complacency, reflected in the slow pace of change by those who believe it will happen but that things won’t be that bad. On the other hand, those arguing that keeping global warming below 1.5°C is not possible are trapped in the fatalism of thinking there is no point in taking decisive action.
Describing the situation as “a new chapter in the climate and ecological crisis”, after 2022 recorded the highest emissions over a twelve-month period since records began, the situation many communities are facing means their resources are being directed towards responding to the escalating impacts of the climate emergency rather than the massive efforts governments should be making to slash fossil fuel emissions.
“Narratives are needed that are able to convey the accelerating danger and spur rapid, transformative change – and are more robust to exploitation by fossil interests and other delayers,” the authors said. They found that the deepening climate and ecological crisis is creating complex and difficult consequences that undermine the prospects for societies to achieve the kind of transformational change needed.
Laurie Laybourn one of the co-authors of the report and the leader of the Cohort 2040 project, posted on social media that “we’re spending too much time mopping the floor to deal with the leak”.
Here in the Cayman Islands, while our level of emissions per capita is high, these islands contribute a minuscule fraction of global greenhouse gases. However, they are extremely vulnerable to climate change and especially sea level rise. And yet successive governments have done nothing to preserve mitigating features such as mangroves to protect us from the consequences of global warming, while resources are being diverted towards tackling the cost of living crisis and our exploding population.
Despite the significant biodiversity loss in the Cayman Islands and the desperate need to hold onto the remaining critical mangrove habitat and replant in some areas, the government is instead currently planning to construct a highway through the Central Mangrove Wetlands and continues granting planning permission that involves clearing mangrove habitat.
See the report full here.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Climate Change, Science & Nature
To me what we do as a nation to reduce any sort of Carbon footprint is pointless. The levels of CO2 will be decided by 2 or 3 of the big nations. With our limited resources we a) shouldn’t waste them, b) put any, or all of our cash into mitigating the effects, like better building codes for houses and better infrastructure. Even if we don’t see any climate impact we will benefit from being more resilient to the hurricanes we do have.
i love the small minded approach, ‘we are so small we don’t make a difference’……zzzzzzzzzz
what if every small country, town or county took the same approach?????
Eating plants is cheaper, healthier, and actually cuts carbon emissions and water waste by up to 80%. Meat and Dairy industries contribute more GHGE than the entire Transportation Sector – including aviation and shipping (source UN FAO 2006, “Livestock’s Long Shadow”). We can each chose to make responsible choices or not at our next meal, but we cannot continue to put our heads in the sand and pretend that we don’t know the answer. For meat eaters to claim they can’t afford to cut both their grocery bill and their GHGE footprint, simply by Googling some delicious vegan recipes, is a colossal education gap propelling planet-scale extinctions. Past time for that to start mattering.
free money making solution:
stop meat production.
terrible for the planet, terrible for animals, terrible for humans and totally not required.
Avoid the rush.
Mutate now!
‘Since records began’. Which was not that long ago. I can vividly remember being told in the 70’s, oil would run out before 2000, much of the world would be underwater and we were entering a new ice age. The science is skewed, climatologists and scientists are not all in agreement. This is largely driven by politics
‘largely’….zzzzzz
keep watching youtube for news while you ‘largely’ ignore science
Economies are more interested in profiting from selling a green, meat free, gluten free, keto, eco, carbon neutral, all inclusive friendly, BS bandwagon future than actually making drastic changes. Such as immediately cancelling any old, new or emerging technology, material or foodstuff that has seemingly made our lazy ass lives easier but come back to bite us with a vengeance.
All this fear mongering about climate change flies in the face of cyclical geological evidence of similar historical cataclysmic climate patterns. One cannot deny however human activity has negatively impacted this planet but natural forces have and always will have the ultimate impact.
#insectslivesmatter 🪰🦗🪳
Look to the port today and behold some of the worst polluters of the seas and enjoy 4 more of them on Ash Wednesday with 4 more the following day.
and you are fine with planes though????
Earth Overshoot Day was July 28th in 2022 and it gets reset earlier and earlier each year. Most of the industrialised first world countries exceed their sustainability quotient in the first quarter. Unfortunately, even the Global Footprint Network can’t honestly talk about meat and dairy because of their donor list. Our problems are almost 80% diet.
https://www.overshootday.org
What is the carbon imprint from
✅Nord Stream blast
✅Switching from gas and oil to coal due to sanctions and the Nord Stream blast
✅Never-ending fires due to crumbling infrastructure (US: New Palestine, a recent 13hr long fire near Orlando etc.)
✅Private jets carrying few people
✅Shooting balloons with military jets
✅Burning open air Dumps, in Cayman and elsewhere
✅Inability to implement 21st century Public transportation and relying on cars and eve expanding roads?
LASTLY
✅Pastic. Is. Everywhere. Suffocating and poisoning every form of life on planet Earth.
Politicians can’t tell their voters what to eat, and the livestock and dairy big agricultural lobbies have been successfully pointing the finger at fossil fuels as the primary GHGE contributor, contrary to numerous FAO reports, and successively bleak and unread UN IPCC Assessment Reports.
Is this similar to the “winter of death” that the Biden administration predicted for Covid which never happened?
I wouldnt mind a worldwide lockdown again.
Sea life, reefs, animals, insects and trees would too.
there is a documentary on Netflix “100 days with Tata” I recommend you watch.
We avoided this madness in FL, but the rest of the world, Cayman including, has paid a high price.
‘Doom loop’ – so kind of like the perpetual incompetence loop that PACT is stuck in everything all the time
trapped in its own greed! cant stop it..it seems …wonder what man will do when no oxygen to breathe…self suicide
Unfettered capitalism runs on unsatiable consumption to thrive.
Boomer doesn’t care; he’ll be dead.
Boomers probably care more than you realise; perhaps more than you. Why? Because they are pragmatic, for the most part. Boomers don’t tend toward blaming others, but tend toward taking responsibility for where they are. Most of us realise that blame is pointless and a waste of energy, and accepting personal responsibility is the only road to personal peace.
So, you go ahead and point your blamey fingers are us. Doesn’t matter to me. What matters to me is results, and pissing away trillions of dollars to trade imaginary brownie points amongst nations and organisations doesn’t fix the problem.
Let us all become conservationists, and clean up the water, the sea, the land, the [expletive] DUMP, the air. Let us recycle efficiently, and ease into sustainable systems of transportation (emphasis on the EASE) which will allow us to not continually pollute our air and landfills.
THAT is meaningful change. THAT is change that will benefit our children, and theirs, and theirs.
Ever seen Dr. Seuss’ “The Lorax”? Fresh air will soon become a consumer good.
Smaller brains require less oxygen, so the same people will still be in charge.