‘Quality over quantity’ cruise plan back on agenda
(CNS): After walking back the ‘quality over quantity’ idea recently and focusing on increasing the cruise visitor headcount, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan has revealed plans that he said demonstrate that the government is still working towards that goal as part of its “reimagined cruise strategy”.
The ultra-luxurious Evrima, part of the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection that offers cruisers a chance to spend time at its hotels as well as on the ocean, made a very brief call to George Town last Thursday, which Bryan said was part of talks to add Grand Cayman to its itinerary.
He said the ministry and the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman are working on an agreement to pave the way for the yacht to visit the Cayman Islands, which would allow guests to have a dual land and sea experience with a two-night stay at the resort. However, the first call would not be until the end of this year.
“I am really excited to be in talks with the Ritz-Carlton to bring this quality cruise product to the Cayman Islands. By enticing ships of this size and calibre to visit our destination, we are demonstrating the type of ‘quality over quantity’ we are working toward harnessing as part of our reimagined cruise strategy,” Bryan said in a press release.
“We look forward to solidifying this partnership with The Ritz-Carlton and will work toward cultivating relationships with other ultra-luxury yacht carriers to develop the Cayman Islands as a part of their route offerings.”
The Evrima, the first of three custom-built ships, made its inaugural voyage in October from Barcelona to Nice. Last week the 190-metre ship, which carries just under 300 passengers, made a brief stop here on its way from Panama to Fort Lauderdale. The luxury yacht is one of a number of vessels in this type of category that could help develop a new type of cruise product here.
There has long been broad support in the community, including tourism stakeholders, that Cayman should try to attract smaller ships with high net worth passengers. For decades, tourism operators have seen their margins squeezed by the bigger cruise lines and passenger spending on the island decrease. This has resulted in unsustainable pressure on infrastructure and attractions, especially on beaches in recent years as a result of dwindling access.
Aiming for fewer people with more cash is seen as the holy grail of cruise policy, reducing the impact on Grand Cayman’s resources while enabling tourism stakeholders to make a fair living.
Ritz-Carlton GM Marc Langevin, a former president of CITA, told the Cayman Compass recently that attracting these types of ships could potentially fill the gap created by any drop in cruise calls, which cruise lines such as Carnival and Royal Caribbean have said will happen because they will not tender their new mega-ships. “The interesting part of the Yacht Collection is that they’re not tied to any specific ports because their size allows them to be anywhere,” he said.
280 passengers (basically an airplane load) coming for two nights a few times a year.
Doubt this will move the needle!
Sadly our success is now destroying us. To quote Yogi Berra. “Nobody goes there anymore. It’s too crowded.”
Wow, quality over quantity. Who would have thought this!
It has been talked about for years but never the guts to implement it. We wait to see how it goes this time around.
Sorry, there is nothing left of QUALITY in Grand Cayman.
Environmental pollution has turned this rock into a cancer cluster and it will get much worse.
Just One example: The new Cancer center would add so much medical, radioactive ª, pharmaceutical, infectious, biochemical waste in the absence of radiation safety laws and regulations, antiquated hazardous waste disposals laws and the existing methods of disposal of hazardous, household and industrial waste.
This is criminal, if you ask me, and I am not a lawyer.
Cayman Constitution:
Protection of the Environment
You and your community have the right to the protection and preservation of your environment. The Government is obligated to implement legislation and other measures to protect Cayman’s heritage, wildlife, and land and sea biodiversity; prevent pollution and ecological degradation; promote biodiversity; secure ecologically sustainable development and use of natural resources.
ªBermuda Radiation Act was implemented 1972!!!!!!!!!!!!
The World, Seabourn, Viking, Windstar, Crystal, Azamara, Silversea, Cunard, Regent Seven Seas, even Virgin…rarities in our part of the Caribbean, because we are focused on the weekly scheduled bundled mass-tourism needs of Michele Paige’s FCCA cartel. Our preference for FCCA’s discount passengers means we have neither the sophistication of offerings, nor money to fuel the necessary attraction/skillset build-out for high-end discretionary spenders. George Town doesn’t have an opera house, ballet company, soundstage, casino, galleries, and museums, or theatre attractions that might hold some overnight entertainment appeal. Our own wealthy millionaires and billionaires are not philanthropic by nature. We don’t have a Gaming Commission willing to negotiate cruise casino operation cut while in port. DoT have never been smart enough, too vain to understand what’s missing, and are unwilling to listen to those with industry experience. At least Langevin stands to fill his vacant garden view for a couple nights in the off season. Fish in a barrel for DART, for as long as that lasts. CIG needs to pick a lane, and execute a focused plan. Permanent moorings for super yachts would be a start.
This government talks out of both sides of its mouth. The low-end FCCA cartel bring the cheapest, lowest-spend tourists, but even for them, we can barely deliver an enjoyable destination experience. Their very presence degrades the stay-over experience that actually contributes to GDP. As for attractions and natural beauty, we have next to nothing to offer the high-end tourist of today. Few from any boat are being drawn ashore for perfume, limoges china figurines, or bejewelled wrist watches – these forgotten luxury curiosities from the 1990s are nearly irrelevant in 2023, and those foreign-owned failing duty free stores have not adapted to shifting tastes. Let them fail, and focus on stay over.
Actually; judging by the sales in luxury Cayman real estate and the number of private aircraft coming and going DAILY, not to mention the property developers clambering for a piece of land to drop their projects – I would say the high net-worth clan are quite loving these islands.
We have set sail down the quantity route and unfortunately there is no way back without someone upsetting the high volume discount cruise lines. Can’t see that happening in the near future.
why would these ultra-rich want to come to a place suffocating under constant traffic gridlock and a lack of general infrastructure?
its the exact opposite of what they are looking for.
suffocating in Dumps stench and probably leading in cancer cases per capita
The Ritz Carlton Cayman has helicopter landing areas and so does the yacht; zero traffic concerns and we have no desire to be driven around at 7am or 5pm.
It’s because they are very lacking in intelligence and believe the con men pushing the cruise ships. Who in their right mind would want to come to the Cayman Islands?