Prison offers vaccine after chickenpox outbreak

(CNS): Two prisoners at HMP Northward have tested positive for chickenpox (the varicella-zoster virus). As a result, the Ministry of Home Affairs has implemented a programme to curb the spread and offer both prisoners and officers the chickenpox vaccine.

Acting Chief Officer Julian Lewis said the Public Health Department was helping the ministry to manage the outbreak of the virus.

“We are being carefully guided by the Chief Medical Officer and the Public Health Department to effectively manage this through appropriate isolation, treatment, prevention and access to immunisations for prisoners and staff at His Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Services,” he stated.

Chickenpox is usually mild but uncomfortable as it causes a rash of itchy red blisters that can appear all over the body as well as flu-like symptoms. People who have had chickenpox as children typically have an immunity to the disease but getting it as an adult can lead to more complications.