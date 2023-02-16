Premier taking ‘hard look’ at PACT progress

PACT members take part in a strategy session in June 2021

(CNS): Ahead of the midway point of this administration, Premier Wayne Panton has admitted that PACT may not be getting everything right and said he would be taking a hard look at the situation to meet the promises to be a “different kind of government”. Addressing Chamber of Commerce members last week, the premier said that “bold, decisive action is necessary” to deliver on commitments, such as building affordable housing, tackling traffic and improving government efficiency, during the rest of the term.

“We came into office promising to be a different kind of government, a more transparent government, a government that grew our economy while at the same time ensuring that Caymanians are not left behind,” Panton said at the Chamber AGM.

“This is a delicate balance, and I can readily admit that we do not always get that balance right. During this midterm evaluation, I will take a hard look at both the successes we have had and the challenges we have faced. It may mean that bold, decisive action is necessary to make sure that we accelerate the progress over the next two years,” he added.

The premier told the business community that the strategic policy statement will be delivered in April ahead of this summer’s budget for 2024/25. It will cover the second half of the current administration and the policy position of PACT as it works on balancing “the preservation of our Caymanian heritage, culture, environment and opportunity while simultaneously protecting and growing our economy”.

Panton revealed that the government is in the process of formulating a comprehensive sustainability agenda. Topics will include an adjusted minimum wage and additional support for the community college, as well as working with public and private sector initiatives to train Caymanians to earn and keep good high-skilled jobs, from trades to the boardrooms.

He also said more affordable housing must be built. “Building more affordable housing means the construction of apartment blocks and single-family homes. But, it also means examining our laws to allow us to take advantage of the land we have to increase density and build more homes.”

Panton spoke about building up two or three floors and not thirty storeys, a reference to the current contentious debate about potential changes to the law to allow high-rise developments. He said building affordable apartments would allow the government to conserve land and add more units to bring down costs. Denser communities would also help with transportation and health issues by improving walkability, he added.

Despite his push for sustainability, Panton said the development of a comprehensive transportation plan would include more roads as well as incentives for car sharing, biking and a new clean, reliable public transport system.

“Make no mistake, there are no overnight solutions to the traffic issues,” he said. “We have imported more than 13,000 cars in the last four years, the equivalent of more than 25 miles of cars, and some of it can’t be undone quickly, but we can slow that down to something more manageable.”

Addressing the cost of living is a priority for PACT and dealing with energy prices is an important factor as it is a significant portion of everyone’s costs. “We are reviewing the National Energy Policy and will do all in our power to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy at both the utility and household level,” the premier said, before announcing a new plan to help local homeowners in the short term.

He said the government would be helping to retrofit homes to make them more energy efficient, which would contribute to the economy and improve energy efficiency. Panton said more details would be revealed about this project later this month. “We hope to help dozens of eligible Caymanians retrofit their homes before the hot summer season.”

The premier also raised the question of the government’s policy in relation to work permits, immigration and the preservation of Caymanian culture. But he didn’t fully deal with concerns over the complex issues relating to the government’s tightly woven labour and immigration system, which frustrates both local workers and employers.

“I have heard your frustrations. I know that in order to grow our economy, we need to improve government’s efficiency,” he said, as he made a commitment to do that. People who submit accurate paperwork don’t deserve to be met with bureaucratic delays, he said.

“We must let the private sector grow and thrive. While we seek to improve government efficiency, we simultaneously seek to ensure the unique culture of the Cayman Islands is preserved and honoured,” Panton stated.

“We will make sure that everyone who joins our community knows about our history, our values, our culture and our people. When we welcome them into our community and they bring with them their cultures, their culinary specialties and their own customs, they must come into our community with respect for our history and our culture as well.”

The premier said the government must not forget its social agenda and build a fairer society where everyone has opportunities. He revealed that a draft sexual harassment bill will soon be released and that there were plans to decrease “the economic and social stress in our society”.

Panton said the Cayman Islands is strongest when everyone works together and a part of the mid-term evaluation would include public input. “I urge you to tell me who and what is working and what needs improvement. Let us have these important conversations, even if they must be tough conversations.”

The premier said it was now time to accelerate the progress made over the first two years, which would mean making tough, decisive decisions.