Premier: Evidence shows TNR can’t solve cat threat

Cat that has caught a baby iguana

House cat on Cayman Brac that has caught a rock iguana

Cat eating a lizard on Little Cayman

(CNS): Trap-neuter-release (TNR) programmes cannot address the overpopulation of feral cat colonies across the Cayman Islands, Premier Wayne Panton said, as he defended the rollout of the Alien Species Regulations and the introduction of control programmes aimed at saving Cayman’s threatened endemic and native species.

Of the 129 feral cats captured since 2007, only seven (two in 2007 and five in 2023) were spayed or neutered, he told the Cayman Islands Humane Society in response to their concerns about the new regulations.

A brown booby on Cayman Brac killed by a predator that left telltale prints – see insert

(click to enlarge)

“This is a very strong indication that the TNR efforts in Little Cayman have not penetrated the broader feral population of cats there, leaving those animals to not only predate on the young of several regionally and internationally important species, driving their populations into drastic declines, but to also live short and miserable lives in the wild, which raises several serious animal welfare issues,” the premier wrote. “It is for these reasons that the government will not entertain the application of TNR as a population control method.”.

In response to the local non-profit organisation’s open letter sent to him on Monday, Panton, who has responsibility for sustainability and the environment, sent a reply on Thursday in which he explained the reasoning behind the new rules and the prohibited species list, outlining the distinctions between domestic and feral animals and defining procedures and the control of feral animals and other alien species.

While he acknowledged the NPO’s spay and neuter programmes, Panton said that extensive scientific evidence and literature showed that the TNR would not work. He refuted allegations that the regulations regress animal welfare, noting that the aim of protecting native animals and pointing to the terrible lives the cats have in the wild. He also noted that many animal rights activists and charities, such as the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, support control programmes.

Panton said it was the legal challenge by the Humane Society against the Department of Environment’s efforts to control the feral cat population on Little Cayman five years ago that highlighted the need for specific rules designed to govern culls and control programmes.

“I am keenly aware that… almost four years involving many hours of face-to-face discussions and written exchanges of your views with your organisation led to a negotiated settlement of the litigation, which allowed the government to proceed with the trapping of feral cats and the promulgation of these regulations,” he wrote.

Pointing out that the CIHS has a seat on the Department of Agriculture’s Animal Welfare Committee that helped inform the new rules, he said, “It is unfortunate that you have deliberately framed the regulations as something that blindsided your organisation.”

Panton noted the mountain of evidence showing that releasing neutered animals back in the wild remains a major threat to native species, as he accused the animal charity of being among those who are propagating misinformation about the new rules.

Having adopted a number of rescued animals himself, the premier, who is well known for his genuine concern about the threats to our natural world, said he was well aware of how sensitive and emotionally charged this issue is. Nevertheless, he told the CIHS that “we must make hard decisions in order to protect our threatened, endemic species”.