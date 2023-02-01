Old Trolley Rodger trailers go up in flames
(CNS): Cayman Islands Fire Service crews took quick action Tuesday lunchtime to douse a fire in the bush area off Wahoo Close in downtown George Town, where several derelict vehicles have been abandoned. It appears that the trailers once used for sightseeing trips on the ‘Trolley Roger’ had been abandoned there some time ago and had caught fire. The blaze produced thick black acrid smoke close to tourists and workers on the streets, but it was soon brought under control and extinguished.
Fire officers conducted a dynamic risk assessment when they arrived and confirmed that three trailers were on fire, and their quick work prevented the blaze from spreading to any of the adjoining properties. No injuries were reported.
In a release about this incident, CIFS urged anyone who discovers a fire to take all necessary precautions to stay safe and away from the area, and immediately call 911 for the fire service.
The fire started around 1:15pm and attracted a small crowd of onlookers comprising people on their lunch break and visitors along the harbour front.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
Maybe there is a God after all.
Cannot say I’m sorry. That thing was a huge traffic inconvenience and a death trap on wheels. Find the owner and make him pay for the fire brigade call out costs.
thank God it burnt down, that thing was the worst in the world. however I do hope there’ll be an investigation into the owner who clearly dumped it
Spontaneous combustion is among the well documented recurring phenomenon going back 400 years in the Cayman Islands. We are founding members in the Lloyds Hall of Fame, and senior CIFS are eager to respect the unexplainable.