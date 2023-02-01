Old Trolley Rodger trailers go up in flames

Fire trucks at the scene

CIFS officers tackle the blaze

The Trolley Roger in days gone by

(CNS): Cayman Islands Fire Service crews took quick action Tuesday lunchtime to douse a fire in the bush area off Wahoo Close in downtown George Town, where several derelict vehicles have been abandoned. It appears that the trailers once used for sightseeing trips on the ‘Trolley Roger’ had been abandoned there some time ago and had caught fire. The blaze produced thick black acrid smoke close to tourists and workers on the streets, but it was soon brought under control and extinguished.

Fire officers conducted a dynamic risk assessment when they arrived and confirmed that three trailers were on fire, and their quick work prevented the blaze from spreading to any of the adjoining properties. No injuries were reported.

In a release about this incident, CIFS urged anyone who discovers a fire to take all necessary precautions to stay safe and away from the area, and immediately call 911 for the fire service.

The fire started around 1:15pm and attracted a small crowd of onlookers comprising people on their lunch break and visitors along the harbour front.