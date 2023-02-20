Officials switch to monthly reports for COVID-19 deaths
(CNS): Officials will no longer be reporting deaths in the Cayman Islands connected to COVID-19 in real time but on a monthly basis in the Public Health Spotlight. According to this month’s edition, released on Friday, there were no deaths related to the virus in January after two in December. Seventeen people admitted to the hospital in January tested positive for the virus, including those with morbidity relating to their SARS-CoV-2 infection and those screened on admission for other medical needs. Two COVID patients were admitted to critical care in January.
Genomic sequencing results from 83 positive samples from December showed that Omicron is the only variant currently circulating in the Cayman Islands. 86% of the identified sub-variants were BA.5 and its descendant lineages. The BQ.1 lineage attributed to 37% and BQ.1.1 attributed 20% of the sequenced
samples.
These trends align with the global picture, officials said, with BA.5 and its descendent lineages
reported as dominant globally by WHO. BQ.1 lineage is the predominant sub-lineage currently circulating in the UK. Just two cases of XBB and XBB.1 variants were identified in the samples from early December 2022, but these are not commonly detected sub-variants.
This month’s edition of Spotlight also focuses on rare diseases. HSA Genetics CoordinatorJoy Merren gave an overview of some of the conditions that have been identified here over the years, including the autosomal recessive disorders caused by what was once a very small gene pool, where parents were often first cousins.
The Cayman Islands is now a multinational, multicultural society with a much larger gene pool and the prevalence of these four main disorders of Cayman ataxia, Sanfilippo Syndrome Type A, Usher Syndrome, and Apolipoprotein CII deficiency have decreased as the gene pool has become more diversified.
Health Minister Sabrina Turner said her ministry has been working to determine the prevalence of Cayman’s most prolific non-communicable diseases, such as heart disease and diabetes, because of the impact they have on the population. “However, we cannot solve the issues of access to and equity in health care if we focus solely on the needs of the majority. After all, our remit is the health and wellness of the entire nation,” she said as she thanked Merren for her insight into the rare conditions that people in the community are coping with.
See the full edition of Public Health Spotlight below:
