Official gazette doesn’t set EWA plans in stone

(CNS): Comments by former East End MP Arden McLean at a public meeting in Savannah Thursday evening, which stirred up social media, were misleading, according to local attorney Steve McField. McLean claimed that because the East-West Arterial Road extension was gazetted in 2005, the decision had been made.

He said that the government should go ahead with the project and not abdicate the decision to the National Roads Authority or the National Conservation Council or allow the project to be derailed by the results of the environmental impact assessment or campaigns by local activists opposing it.

Responding to McLean’s comments, NRA Director Edward Howard told attendees that that there is a process that government officials must follow. Based on the findings of that process, it will be up to Cabinet to make the ultimate decision as to whether it goes ahead or not.

The proposal to take the EWA all the way to Frank Sound, cutting through the Central Mangrove Wetlands, is dividing the community, but Department of Environment (DoE) Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie pointed out that EIA’s don’t make decisions.

“This document is not going to say build the road or not build the road. The document is going to outline all of the potential impacts that could be associated with the road,” she explained. “It’s going to advise how those impacts can be either avoided in the first place or mitigated if they can’t be avoided. Then the decisionmakers will have the information that they need in order to make the decision on the road.”

Turning to concerns that the road would increase the risk of flooding to communities south of it, Ebanks-Petrie said it was “a real concern”, noting that there are existing examples in Cayman demonstrating the problems that emerge when you damn mangrove basins as in South Sound.

However, McLean insisted that because the road was gazetted and since no government had withdrawn this, it should go ahead, considering only how to minimise the impact. He demanded that the government say on the record whether or not it was going to build the road.

“The government needs to tell the people of this country whether or not this road is going to be built,” McLean said after berating the National Trust and Amplify Cayman for their campaigns against the road. “The premier needs to be here,” he added, as he argued that the gazette had created an obligation on the government’s part to ensure the road was built regardless.

Premier Wayne Panton had attended the public meeting earlier in the evening but had left before the public was invited to ask questions. Heather Bodden MP (SAV), a backbench member of government, was also at the meeting but did not respond to McLean.

Appearing on Radio Cayman’s For the Record talkshow the following morning, McField explained that gazetting the road does not mean “it’s a done deal”. He said the gazette is only to notify the public of the plans to build a road and the proposed route.

“Gazetting is only a statutory notice that a road is earmarked to go through a certain area and here’s the route that it is going to take,” McField said. “The same way they gazette it, they can un-gazette it, too.”

The point of the public meetings, which were both well attended, was to solicit comments from the public about what should be covered by the EIA to ensure that all potential concerns are covered, such as the flooding and the scale of the threat to the wetlands and the eco-services they provide.

Environmental campaigners, who are particularly concerned about the third section of the road from Woodland Drive in Bodden Town to Frank Sound, have also questioned whether this costly and potentially hazardous road will, in fact, address the current congestion. They point to myriad other issues that will need to be addressed for government to control the growing traffic chaos.

Factors that will undermine any potential reduction in commuter traffic jams include the bottleneck at Hurley’s Roundabout, the inadequate public transport system, the centralisation of commercial activity and the failure to manage population growth fuelled by imported labour.

As it launched its official campaign against the project, Amplify Cayman pointed out that so far building more roads has not solved traffic congestion. The activist group argued that the East-West Arterial extension, far from providing any benefit to commuters, will create even more problems.

“Time and time again, we see that more bypass roads lead to more development, and more development equals more traffic and carbon emissions,” the campaigners said. “Further, the proposed road will be below sea level, leaving Cayman less resilient during hurricane season. From a climate perspective, destroying mangroves increases greenhouse gas emissions and depletes our already limited healthy coastal ecosystems.”

Amplify Cayman has pleaded with Cabinet not to dismiss expert advice against harmful developments and urged the members to listen to public concern, expert advice and action groups. The group pointed to the harm development is proving to be to Cayman, as it decimates the marine and terrestrial environments, harms socioeconomic health, fractures communities and blocks beach access for local people.

The group said that building the road and allowing development in the wetlands would demonstrate a disregard for those negative impacts and conflict with the 2001 Environment Charter, Cayman’s Bill of Rights and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, which the PACT government has said is forming the basis of its policies.