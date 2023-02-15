More Cuban migrants deported back to Havana

CBC officer boards the migrant repatriation flight on Tuesday (photo courtesy of the CBC)

Migrants and CBC officers before the repatriation flight on Tuesday (photo courtesy of the CBC)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service repatriated another fifteen migrants to the Republic of Cuba on Tuesday. The twelve men and three women departed on a chartered Cayman Airways 737-8 from Grand Cayman at 8:39am and arrived in Cuba at 9:23am. Acting CBC Director Bruce Smith said that more repatriation flights are being coordinated for the very near future.

“Prompt repatriation flights are part of the CBC and the Cayman Islands Government’s approach to managing and expediting matters involving irregular migration,” he said. “Recognising that operations of this nature involve a significant amount of planning and resources, I wish to thank the officers of His Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service (HMCIPS) and Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) for their excellent collaboration which contributed to the safety and overall efficiency of the operation.”

Twenty migrants were sent back to Havana just over two weeks ago, reducing the number of Cuban migrants under the control of CBC to 263, all of whom are being housed on Grand Cayman. While Cubans had been arriving weekly during the second half of 2022, arrivals have slowed and the last migrant boat entering Cayman waters was on 17 January, almost one month ago.